Ever Wonder Why Most Cocktail Jiggers Are Hourglass-Shaped?

A cocktail jigger is an important tool in a bartender's drink-making arsenal for crafting tasty, elegant adult beverages. But have you ever wondered why it is shaped like an hourglass? The answer is pretty simple. It helps the bartender quickly measure, pour, and mix the alcohol with the other ingredients needed to make your favorite White Russian, cosmopolitan, margarita, or whatever liquid courage you might want to sip on.

This double-sided shot glass serves as a measuring cup for alcohol. While a jigger can come in various sizes, generally, the smaller side of this hourglass-shaped measuring shot — also affectionately referred to as a "pony shot"– holds ¾ ounce. In contrast, the larger shot measures 1½ ounces. Of course, if you find yourself in doubt as to what size your jigger is, you can take the guesswork out of the equation and look either on the inside or the outside of the cups for marked pour lines. But how do you pour quicker with this gadget? It's all in the wrist.