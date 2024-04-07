The Expert-Recommended Bartending Tools Every Beginner Needs

Every home bar needs a good cocktail shaker set and Rob Krueger prefers a weighted one. "They stand up more easily as you build drinks and you can practice flipping them around like a flairtender," he says. His favorites are Cocktail Kingdom's Koriko and those from Barfly. Krueger also heads to Cocktail Kingdom or Barfly for his bar spoon — those long, thin, twisted spoons — and Hawthorne strainer, the coiled one that fits into a cocktail shaker.

In terms of a jigger, a double-sided conical measuring tool that helps you measure ingredients, Krueger says Cocktail Kingdom is another good spot to get one. However, OXO's products "may be easier for a novice." A fine strainer is also a must to remove those tiny pieces of ice, says Krueger.

The last three bar-musts might already be in your kitchen: a hand-held citrus juicer, a vegetable peeler, and a paring knife. However, Krueger notes that some products are better than others. If you want a great set of peelers, he says to go for the Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack, which comes with red, green, and yellow peelers — but beware of imitations. "Don't buy the knockoff!" warns Krueger.