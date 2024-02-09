The Straining Tip To Keep In Mind For Crafting The Best Cocktails

The eternal question of stirred versus shaken cocktails has plagued pop culture since James Bond first uttered the words on screen in 1964. But no matter how you prefer your martini, there is one piece of equipment you can't go without. While many libations at a bar differ greatly in how they're prepared from one another, essentially no drink is made without a strainer. And in some cases, even two.

Bartenders employ the use of two tools that have varying purposes but are equally as important. When thinking of a strainer, most people imagine the cobbler or Boston cocktail shaker bartenders use as their primary weapon of choice. But they may not realize how properly straining your drink is the best method for crafting cocktails. The reason for this is because of the tricky ice in all drinks. Using a cocktail shaker with ice cools the drink, but it is also a vicious process. The movement of shaking cocktails often breaks up the ice in the process — a problem for iceless drinks like Cosmos. This result is why many use a second tool, otherwise known as a Hawthorne strainer. Also called a fine strainer, the Hawthorne stops any additional solids from passing into the drink. It adds a level of professionalism when mixing cocktails at the bar or in the privacy of your own home.