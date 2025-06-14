14 Unexpected Mixers To Try With Bourbon

Bourbon is one of those drinks that everyone has an opinion on, and what to mix it with is something people discuss at great length. Most of the time, all of these conversations about which mixers are the best come back to the same couple of beverages: Soda, cola, and ginger ale. However, while these drinks can certainly hit the spot, they're far from the only things you can mix your bourbon with. In my years in hospitality, both working the bar and as a restaurant server and manager, I've come across countless different combos of bourbon and mixers that hit the spot in different ways — and there are a lot of options out there that most folks don't think about.

While some unexpected mixers are just normal drinks that aren't usually paired with whiskey, like cold brew coffee or ice tea, others are a little more out there. For example, I bet you've never thought about putting olive juice in your bourbon, but it can take the drink to new heights. Other lesser-used mixers are additions that you'd commonly find in other cocktails, like amaro or grenadine, but which really bring bourbon to life in interesting ways. Avoid getting your bourbon order wrong, and try out these mixers that'll really change up your whiskey game.