Here's How You're Meant To Use Whiskey Stones

If you're a hard alcohol connoisseur there's a good chance you may have seen or even been given a set of whiskey stones — it's a gift even picky dads will love. These are an ideal alternative if you prefer your whiskey neat, meaning without "rocks" but would still rather it be cold than cellar or room temperature. However, if you have come into possession of these little artifacts, you may have wondered how to best utilize them.

Thankfully, they couldn't be easier to use. Once you receive a set, wipe them down with a warm, clean cloth and allow them to air dry. From there, pop them in the freezer for a few hours, and they're ready for use.

Once they're chilled, you can use them to lower the temperature of your liquid. You are in control of whiskey stones and can decide how many you want to use for your drink, which will depend on the volume in your glass and your desired level of coolness. You can also use them for other spirits you might want to sip on, like cognac or gin, cream liqueurs like Baileys, or even cocktails that call for ice, like a bourbon old-fashioned.