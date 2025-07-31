8 Bourbons That Aren't Worth The Price

Whether you're just getting into whiskey or are a big-time bottle collector, there's no denying that bourbon is one of the hottest categories in the spirit world. In 2024, the segment was projected to grow year-on-year once again to $8.29 billion from $7.79 billion. However, by its very definition, bourbon takes time to make — and with the sustained surge in popularity it's experienced for more than a decade, demand has outpaced supply. The result? Once affordable bottles are now stuck with some eye-watering price tags.

As a spirits expert, tasting note writer, and bar owner, I've been incredibly fortunate to try some of the most coveted bottles on the market. In recent years, I've watched as some of my favorite go-to bourbons have become scarce as allocations make them impossible to find — and this forces many collectors to wade into the absurdly expensive secondary market to get a hold of what they want. In all honesty, there's no amount of hype that can take away from how delicious the liquid in these bottles is — and the fact that market forces have made many of them too pricey doesn't mean I wouldn't happily sip every single one of these when given the opportunity (hopefully on someone else's dime or split among a group of friends). But given the current state of things, these are the bourbons I would say aren't worth emptying your bank account just to try them.