12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Simple Syrup

Simple syrup is a staple ingredient in countless recipes, you can use simple syrup for anything from cocktails and mocktails to desserts and baked goods. While you can find this versatile sweetener in virtually any grocery store, there are many benefits to making your own. Store-bought simple syrup generally has a higher sugar content or contains preservatives to keep it fresh longer. In contrast, homemade simple syrup allows you to control the quality of the ingredients and customize or experiment with taste and sweetness according to your taste. Making your own simple syrup can also be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, as you can reuse the containers and avoid packaging waste.

Fortunately, making your own simple syrup is really, well, simple. Just combine sugar and water, gently simmer, stir, or shake until the sugar dissolves, and you have a sweet mixture ready to enhance any recipe. However, as simple as it is, there are common mistakes you should avoid to make when making simple syrup at home, as these mistakes can impact the flavor, consistency, and even the safety of your syrup. From using the wrong ratio to not storing your syrup properly, understanding these pitfalls and how to avoid them is key to making sure your homemade simple syrup turns out perfectly every time.