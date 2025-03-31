14 Mistakes People Make When Cooking Tuna Steaks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna steak is a food that a lot of people are scared of. When cooked correctly, it has a rounded flavor and a gentle meatiness that makes it feel rich without being too heavy, with a soft, buttery texture that feels like pure luxury. However, attaining that experience is a little harder than you may think. More often than not, tuna steak is ruined during cooking: People blast it with heat, aiming for a perfect sear, but overcook its inside, or they add too much (or too little) seasoning to the meat and destroy its flavor potential.

Tuna steaks are also notoriously easy to treat poorly before cooking, which results in your meal being way off the mark. By forgetting to pat your tuna dry (or, alternatively, making it even more wet by washing it), you end up inadvertently boiling or steaming the meat and ruining any chance of it developing a brown, crispy crust. The wrong temperature can also result in your tuna steak being under- or overcooked, with both the heat of your pan and the meat itself affecting your sear. This deluxe fish cut shouldn't go to waste, so we decided to banish all these mistakes once and for all.