14 Mistakes People Make When Cooking Tuna Steaks
Tuna steak is a food that a lot of people are scared of. When cooked correctly, it has a rounded flavor and a gentle meatiness that makes it feel rich without being too heavy, with a soft, buttery texture that feels like pure luxury. However, attaining that experience is a little harder than you may think. More often than not, tuna steak is ruined during cooking: People blast it with heat, aiming for a perfect sear, but overcook its inside, or they add too much (or too little) seasoning to the meat and destroy its flavor potential.
Tuna steaks are also notoriously easy to treat poorly before cooking, which results in your meal being way off the mark. By forgetting to pat your tuna dry (or, alternatively, making it even more wet by washing it), you end up inadvertently boiling or steaming the meat and ruining any chance of it developing a brown, crispy crust. The wrong temperature can also result in your tuna steak being under- or overcooked, with both the heat of your pan and the meat itself affecting your sear. This deluxe fish cut shouldn't go to waste, so we decided to banish all these mistakes once and for all.
Mistake: Buying the wrong steak
To cook the perfect tuna steak, you need to start with the right piece of meat. Unfortunately, that isn't as straightforward as it sounds. If you're not used to doing so, buying fresh tuna can be quite daunting, and you may end up with a steak that's subpar and lacking in flavor, with an inadequate texture.
The first thing to check is the color. The meat should be a uniform red or dark red, with no discoloration or irregularity. The tuna should also be firm to the touch, and not mushy or loose. Both of these qualities will indicate that the tuna is fresh and juicy, and will remain moist when sealed.
You should also keep an eye out for thickness. Ideally, the steak should be about an inch thick, or slightly more than this; any thinner and you'll struggle to keep it rare on its inside when you sear it. Finally, make sure you're getting your tuna from a reputable source, and that it's caught sustainably. Look out for labels like the blue label from the Marine Stewardship Council (or MSC), or talk to your retailer about its origins.
Mistake: Washing your steak before cooking it
A lot of people think they need to wash their tuna steaks before cooking them, and quite honestly, we don't know where that comes from. Perhaps people assume that doing so will make it cleaner and taste fresher, or perhaps folks think that washing it will get rid of any potential bacteria lodged on its surface. Well, no matter your reasons, you need to stop doing it right now. Washing your tuna steak will do nothing to help it: It's likely clean enough already, and if you're doing so to get rid of any bacteria, what you'll actually do is just splash it all over your kitchen.
Instead, to get rid of any harmful bacteria, you just need to cook it properly. To ensure its safety, tuna should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If you do that, and you handle it carefully, you don't need to worry about germs making you sick. Additionally, you should remember that tuna needs to be as dry as possible before you cook it, and introducing more moisture by washing it will just make searing it more difficult.
Mistake: Cooking your tuna steaks straight from the fridge
We've got to say, we understand why people make this specific mistake. Life is hectic, and we don't all have the time (or the wherewithal) to remember to take tuna out of our fridge before we're planning to sear it. Plus, it's easy to think that cooking tuna steaks from a cooler temperature really isn't that big of a deal — after all, it will just warm up in the pan, right? Well, we'd advise you not to take that risk on this expensive cut of fish.
Tuna steaks should always sit out before cooking, and you should remove them from your fridge at least 20 minutes before you're planning to cook them. This will give it enough time to warm through to its center, which you'll need it to do if you want it to cook properly. If you cook it straight out of the fridge, its interior will be too cool, and you'll end up with an irregular texture that's both undercooked and a little on the chilly side. Additionally, if you don't take it out before cooking it, you risk the interior not heating up enough to destroy any harmful bacteria. Don't worry, though: 20 minutes should be more than enough for most tuna steaks, so you don't need to leave them out for hours in advance.
Mistake: Marinating your tuna steaks for too long
Marinating tuna steaks is one of the easiest ways to add a huge amount of flavor to the meat, while still keeping it moist. However, it's very easy to take things too far. Just like when marinating beef steak, a marinade will alter the texture of a tuna steak and soften it, with the acids in the marinade serving to break down its protein structure. However, tuna is more delicate and less dense than other meats, and if you leave it in a marinade for too long, its texture will completely break down. You'll end up with a mushy piece of meat that doesn't sear properly, and which has lost all of its delicate flavor notes.
You can avoid this by marinating your tuna steaks for no more than two hours. If your marinade doesn't have any acid in it, you might be able to get away with slightly longer, but if you've added lemon juice or vinegar, then going for longer than this is a mistake. The good news is that you likely won't need this long, as the looser structure of tuna steak encourages the marinade to work its way into the meat much more quickly. Once you've removed your meat from the marinade, ensure you cook it as soon as possible.
Mistake: Over-seasoning your tuna steaks
Tuna steaks need a little bit of help to give them the best flavor possible — and that's where seasoning comes in. You'll be amazed at what a little bit of salt and pepper can do to this fish, serving to unlock and amplify its taste while still honoring its inherent flavor notes. However, one common mistake people make is completely overdoing the seasoning. Rather than just using a few choice seasonings, they throw on every herb and spice they can find, or else create a full-on rub for their tuna steaks in a bid to add both flavor and texture.
Well, do this and you'll waste some expensive fish. Tuna steak has a delicate flavor, and that's part of its appeal. By adding too much by way of seasoning, you'll mask that flavor, and instead just make it taste like a spice bomb. Plus, the more seasonings you add, the more you increase the risk of the individual notes on the fish clashing and creating a dissonant taste. We'd advise that you stick to the basics when seasoning your tuna steak: Salt, pepper, and one or two herbs or spices is more than enough. Save any bold flavors for your sauce.
Mistake: Forgetting to season your tuna steaks before cooking
When do you season your meat? If you know what you're doing, you'll do it before you cook it — but unfortunately, a lot of people forget how important this is. Instead, they add seasonings to their tuna steak only after it's cooked, and then they're confused as to why that expensive cut of fish they just bought has no fullness of flavor and an overly salty top note.
Like any other type of meat, you should always season your tuna steak before cooking it. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper, and then leave it for a little while for the flavors to be absorbed into the meat. As your tuna steak sits, its juices will be drawn out and then reincorporated, and all that seasoning will go with it. The result is a fuller flavor throughout. Remember, though, that you don't want to do this if you've already marinated your tuna steak, as this will just overpower it. Either season or marinade, but don't do both, people.
Mistake: Not getting your pan hot enough
You can ruin pretty much any meal by getting the temperature you cook it at wrong, and you'd be amazed at how many people do this on a regular basis. While you can get away with a slight temperature difference in some foods, for tuna steaks there's only one option: Your pan has to be hot, hot, hot. You're going to want to aim for a surface temperature of between 425 and 450 F. Grabbing an infrared thermometer for your kitchen, like this Kizen Infrared Thermometer Gun, can allow you to check this instantly by simply pointing it at the pan. This super-high heat may seem excessive, but it's vital to ensure that your tuna steak sears properly without cooking through too much.
To achieve this, though, you won't just want a strong heat source. You'll also want to use the right cookware. In an ideal world, a cast-iron pan is the best choice, thanks to its heaviness and ability to hold and distribute heat. Using a flimsier pan will cause the heat to dissipate more easily, resulting in your steak not cooking as well as it could.
Mistake: Forgetting to pat your tuna dry
Patting your tuna dry might seem like overkill, but it's a step that's vital to the success of your final meal. Carefully dabbing it with a paper towel removes moisture, and that moisture is the enemy here. "When any protein is moist, it creates a blast of steam when it hits the hot pan," explains chef Jim Haurey over at Tasting Table. "Not only does this make a mess and possible flame up, but the steak will most likely stick and take much longer to get a good sear."
Forgetting to pat your tuna dry, and the subsequent steam that's created when you skip this step, can also cause your tuna to cook through more than you'd like. You'll end up with a soggy, floppy piece of steak with no real flavor. So get patting, people! Use a heavy-duty paper towel so that you don't leave any scraps on the surface of the steak. As well as this, make sure you pat your tuna dry before you add any seasoning: If you do so afterward, you'll just rub all of it off.
Mistake: Searing your tuna steak for too long
The art of the sear is a delicate one, and it's something that a lot of people get wrong with their tuna steaks. People tend to do a combination of two things: They don't get their pans hot enough, and then they sear the meat for longer than it needs. Doing this causes the steak to cook right through to its center, which is the last thing you want, as it will turn what could be a melt-in-your-mouth piece of fish into one that's tough and rubbery.
Rather than suffer this cruel fate, you should remember that it really doesn't take long to sear tuna steak. The idea is to create as big of a contrast as possible between the thoroughly cooked outside and the rare interior, and to do this it'll just need a quick blast in your pan on each side. How long you sear it will of course dictate how rare it is: If you like your tuna on the pinker side, try searing it for a minute on each side. If you want it to be cooked through a little more, or if it's a bit thicker, aim for around 90 seconds to two minutes. If you cook it for much longer than this, though, it'll end up completely grey in its center, and lack any punch.
Mistake: Assuming that you can only sear your steak
A lot of people think that searing tuna steak in a hot pan is the sole way to cook it — and while it's definitely the most popular method, it's far from the only one. Like any other hunk of meat, you can cook tuna steak in a variety of ways to suit your preferences and equipment. Tuna steak is especially good when grilled, as you can hit its exterior with a level of heat that most stovetop set-ups can't reach. Doing this gives your steak a deep char on its outside while keeping it rare on the inside, creating some big flavor.
Alternatively, you shouldn't be afraid of using lower and slower cooking methods. Using the sous vide technique for tuna will gently heat the meat through, with the slow and steady approach ensuring that it remains soft and mouthwateringly tender. A quicker, but no less effective method is to cook your tuna steak in the oven. Baking a tuna steak can take around four to six minutes, and while you may not generate the amount of color that searing it would, it'll still be suitably rare (and very tasty).
Mistake: Forgetting to add sweetness to your tuna
Tuna's gently briny notes tend to invite savory flavors to complement them — but it's not just umami you should be thinking about. Sweetness is an underlooked taste that can bring tuna to life, but which most people forget to add in sufficient quantities. Sweetness provides balance to your salty and savory notes, and plays into tuna's mild overall flavor, bringing it to life. It also pairs well with any acidic ingredients you add to your meat, and stops them from making the fish taste too vinegary.
As for how to add your sweet ingredients to your tuna, it's usually best to do so in a marinade. Doing this will allow the sweetness to permeate through to its very center, and stop it being just a surface-level addition. Generally speaking, we'd always recommend using liquids to add sweetness, as they tend to distribute better than solids, so opt for maple syrup, honey, or agave nectar over granulated sugar, unless you give it sufficient time to dissolve in your marinade.
Mistake: Not resting your tuna steak
All steak needs resting, and tuna steak is no different. Unlike other types of fish, you'll need to give tuna steak about a minute after cooking it to rest properly. Tuna steak is more moist than other types of fish, and while it's not super high in fat, it's not the leanest cut either. As it cooks, this moisture and fat works its way to the surface of the meat, and resting it gives it a chance to redistribute throughout and make each bite juicy. It also stops any moisture from being released the moment you slice into it, spilling all over your cutting board.
Be careful with how long you rest your steak, though. Tuna steak is far from the densest meat out there, and it won't retain heat as well as chicken or steak will. If you rest it for too long, all of that heat will dissipate, and you'll end up serving your tuna steak cold. It really only needs a minute or two before you slice into it and enjoy.
Mistake: Cooking heavy sides with your tuna steak
There's one surefire way to ruin the experience of eating tuna steak, and that's by serving it with the wrong accompaniments. If you're serving a nicely grilled piece of tuna, you'll want to make sure what you serve it with lifts up the fish, instead of overpowering and drowning it. Tuna steak has a meaty flavor, but it's also pretty delicate — and if you're opting to serve it with cheesy mashed potatoes or a heavy sauce, you're not giving it a chance to shine.
We'd instead focus on lighter sides that lean into citrusy or slightly spicy notes. A peppery green salad with a lemon vinaigrette is a classic option, or some broccolini that's been sautéed lightly with some red pepper flakes and a dash of lime juice. If you are going for potatoes, choose a young variety and flavor them with herbs instead of dairy. Or, keep things super simple, and opt to serve your tuna steak with white rice, a shake of soy sauce, and perhaps a scattering of sesame seeds. Above all, make your tuna steak the center of your dish, instead of clouding it with something else.
Mistake: Forgetting that you don't have to cook it at all
So much emphasis is placed on searing tuna steak properly, that we forget that you don't have to sear it in the first place. Like some other types of fish, tuna steak can be served completely raw. Doing so allows the natural, vibrant flavor of the fish to shine through, and it's an altogether lighter experience than searing it.
You'll want to make sure you're still adding flavor to your tuna, though. If you're going for ahi tuna poke, sprinkle it with a savory soy sauce, sesame oil, and green onions, to brighten up its taste without overwhelming it. It's also important to choose your tuna steak very carefully if you're planning to serve it raw. Tuna described as "sushi-grade" or "sashimi-grade" may seem comforting, but these terms aren't defined by any rigorous national body — they merely mean that the seller has decided that this fish is safe enough to eat raw. Therefore, if you're buying sushi-grade or sashimi-grade tuna, the important thing to judge is how trustworthy the seller is, how fresh the fish is, and how they're treating it to avoid cross-contamination.
