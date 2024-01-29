How Long Should Tuna Steaks Marinate For?

Out of all the tuna in the sea, skipjack, albacore, yellowfin, bigeye, and bluefin are most likely to make it to the dinner table. This quick-cooking, tender fish has a meaty texture and, in many ways, is treated like meat during preparation. For example, tuna benefits from the tenderizing and flavor boost offered by a well-balanced marinade. However, unlike meat, which can spend up to 24 hours in a marinade, tuna should only be marinated for a maximum of two hours — particularly if the marinade is especially acidic.

Marinating is the act of submerging food in a mixture typically made of oils, seasonings, and acidic ingredients. There's a wide selection of ingredients to choose from within these categories, so you can play with different combinations to achieve the taste, texture, and moisture you prefer. Marinating is a common cooking practice around the world, and not just for meats. You can unleash super flavorful veggies with a marinade, and even enhance the flavor of vegan proteins like tofu and plant-based meats. As it relates to tuna, note that different rules apply to tuna steaks than to smaller cuts of tuna for sushi and raw dishes like tuna tartare and ceviche. When marinating tuna steaks, there are a number of things to keep in mind, whether you buy them pre-cut or slice them yourself.