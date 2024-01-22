Achieve The Perfect Cook For Tuna Steaks With The Sous Vide Technique

Most commonly packed in tins with water or oil, tuna has a reputation for being a fish of convenience. While tuna salad is an easy snack or filling for a sandwich, skip the can next time and grab whole tuna steaks from the seafood market. You can use it to craft a main course that will impress friends and family — like a tuna poke bowl, or sous vide ahi tuna steaks with wasabi cream.

Sous vide has become a popular cooking method for many cuts of beef, and it also works handily with tuna steaks. The process starts with sealing your cut of tuna in an air-tight resealable plastic bag, then, using an immersion circulator, letting it gently cook in a bath of moving hot water. For a tuna steak, depending on the thickness and preferred doneness, 30 to 45 minutes will do the trick. Though this is significantly longer than grilling or pan-searing, the result will prove why this method is perfect for tuna steaks. Sous vide may seem overwhelming if you've never tried it, but is easy to achieve a perfectly cooked cut of fish with this French technique.