Yes, You Can Use The Oven To Get A Perfect Cook On Your Tuna Steak

While pan-searing and grilling are common ways to cook tuna steak, they're not your only options. It's also possible to bake this type of fish in the oven and achieve the same delicious results as you would using standard cooking techniques. When the oven is set to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it typically takes about four minutes to bake tuna steaks.

However, the cooking time can extend up to six minutes depending on factors like the thickness of the meat or the type of oven. As with all methods, you must be careful about how long you cook this type of seafood to avoid a dried-out texture. Tuna steaks will continue to cook after they've been removed from the oven, so it's best to pull them out when the interior has some pinkness remaining.

If you want a precise measurement, a food thermometer is your best bet. Tuna is often cooked to an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid dryness, but keep in mind that the USDA recommends cooking fish until it reaches a temperature of 145 degrees to maintain food safety.