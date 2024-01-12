Yes, You Can Use The Oven To Get A Perfect Cook On Your Tuna Steak
While pan-searing and grilling are common ways to cook tuna steak, they're not your only options. It's also possible to bake this type of fish in the oven and achieve the same delicious results as you would using standard cooking techniques. When the oven is set to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it typically takes about four minutes to bake tuna steaks.
However, the cooking time can extend up to six minutes depending on factors like the thickness of the meat or the type of oven. As with all methods, you must be careful about how long you cook this type of seafood to avoid a dried-out texture. Tuna steaks will continue to cook after they've been removed from the oven, so it's best to pull them out when the interior has some pinkness remaining.
If you want a precise measurement, a food thermometer is your best bet. Tuna is often cooked to an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid dryness, but keep in mind that the USDA recommends cooking fish until it reaches a temperature of 145 degrees to maintain food safety.
Best seasonings for tuna steaks
Tuna is beloved for its rich and meaty flavor profile, which pairs excellently with a variety of seasonings and amendments. That means you can experiment with lots of combinations until you find one that you love best. To really bring out the umami flavor in tuna, a coating consisting of capers and olives is sure to hit the spot. Capers are similar in flavor to green olives, but far more potent. The saltiness of these ingredients adds a bit of flavor complexity to tuna to elevate the dish to another level.
If you're a fan of warmer seasonings, consider dressing your tuna steaks in a mix of ginger, brown sugar, and soy sauce when baking them. A sprinkling of sesame seeds serves as the finishing touch on the sauce and offers some nice contrast in terms of texture. A spicy dry rub is another possible option to consider when seasoning tuna steaks. In this case, incorporating spices like smoked paprika, dry mustard, and pepper can infuse the tender steak with just the right amount of heat.
What to serve on the side
The final touch to your oven-baked, perfectly seasoned tuna steak is the selection of the ideal side dish. The key is to find a dish that complements — not competes with — the seasoning you choose. In the event you prefer pared-back seasoning to allow the tuna to shine through, you can select a more flavorful side dish. In this case, Korean-style barbecue mushrooms tossed in a sauce consisting of ginger, soy sauce, and brown sugar works beautifully.
If you're planning more elaborate seasoning or sauce for the tuna steaks, a side salad featuring cucumbers, red onions, and tomatoes is a fresh and tasty option. As for dressing, a red wine-based vinaigrette adds a bit of brightness and acidity to offset the richer flavors of the tuna. Roasted green beans, brown rice, or coleslaw are some other tasty options to consider when planning a simple, healthy, and delicious meal featuring succulent tuna steaks.