It Really Doesn't Take Long To Perfectly Sear A Tuna Steak

Because of how quickly they cook, tuna steaks aren't just delicious but one of the fastest dinners you can make. You don't absolutely need to marinate them to bring out their flavors (though you certainly can if you want if you have the right ingredients), and you don't even need to season them heavily; much like steak, some salt and pepper will usually do the trick. But the real-time saver here is the cooking time: you only need to cook them for about one minute per side. Generally, the rule is if the edges that haven't come into contact with the pan have changed color, you're probably already done.

And they're arguably best when they're cooked rare. Sure, you can cook a tuna steak all the way through, but at that point, you've spent significantly more money to create the effect of canned tuna, so why not just buy a can of Starkist? It's not just that they taste better either; because they're fish, you're not nearly as worried about cooking them through to avoid bacteria like salmonella and E. coli.