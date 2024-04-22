The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your Tuna Steaks

That's not the only seasoning mistake people often make with tuna steaks. Another is a more general cooking problem: Seasoning blends with too many disparate flavors. Seasoning blends with a lot of ingredients can certainly work, but you have to know what you're doing. It's a bad idea to combine something like turmeric, mustard powder, cinnamon, and mint. If you really want more seasoning on your tuna steak than just salt and pepper, at least stick with a theme.

Another issue is dried herbs, especially if you're working with a cast iron pan (which is a great vessel for tuna steaks). Dried herbs have plenty of uses, but if you sear your tuna steak in a cast iron, leave off the dried herbs. The issue here is that the right way to cook a tuna steak is a fast sear on high heat to rare or (at most) medium-rare. Cast irons are designed to maintain high heat, and while that's what you want for a perfect sear, it's just going to burn the dried herbs. You can add herbs later — something like fresh cilantro works well with tuna steak — but you should do this at the finishing stage or as part of the sauce.

When it comes to seasoning tuna steak, less is more. If you want extra flavors, bring them in a marinade or dipping sauce.