The Sweet Ingredients You Need For Restaurant-Quality Tuna Steak Marinade

Fish is a delicate protein and should be handled carefully, especially if you're springing for tuna. As a result, you can't go wrong with a marinade, but they take a little thought and sometimes restraint — especially when discussing the sweeter components. Their inclusion with the rest of the ingredients is essential when adding flavor and keeping the meat tender. However, as test kitchen manager Brad Leone (via Bon Appétit) explains regarding marinades, "People tend to overdo it." After all, the goal is to complement that meat, not overpower it. This is usually where they go wrong when trying to recreate a restaurant-grade experience with a tuna steak.

Hence, there must be a balance between your marinade's salty and sweet ingredients. Moreover, try to have a focus in mind when building a flavorful bath for tuna. There are several ways to make fish taste better, but a solid immersive is an excellent place to start. So, you want to ensure that your components flatter one another and all strive to enhance the final product, which includes the types of sugar or sweetness you add.