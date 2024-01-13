Should Tuna Steaks Sit Out Before Cooking?

So how long should tuna steaks be left out? At a minimum, you'll want to remove them from the refrigerator 20 minutes before you're going to toss them in the pan or on the grill. That's enough time for them to reach room temperature. Coincidentally, 20 minutes will also time perfectly with the rice cooker (if you go that route) so that by the time you're done searing the steaks everything should be ready to eat at roughly the same time. You can also take advantage of this time to allow the tuna to marinate if you didn't do so beforehand.

If you're wondering why tuna steaks would need to get to room temperature before cooking, it's very simple. As with other meats, even on high heat a cold center won't warm in the time that it takes to sear the outside, particularly if you prefer to serve your tuna steaks rare. So while tuna steaks are ideally cooked to rare or even left raw in the middle, the meat should still be slightly warm all the way through by the time it's removed from the stove or grill. As you can imagine, biting into cold tuna isn't very appetizing.