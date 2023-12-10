Do Tuna Steaks Need To Be Washed Before Cooking?

If you often cook fish at home, you're probably no stranger to bringing some big, deep red tuna steaks home. You remove them from the packaging and give them a good rinse in cold water before drying them with paper towels and, say, searing your tuna with olives and capers. You were likely taught to do this, with the idea that it's the best way to clean raw meat. In fact, washing tuna steaks (or any animal protein, really) prior to cooking is a terrible idea that does nothing in terms of removing harmful bacteria from the meat's surface. What actually kills the bacteria that causes food poisoning is cooking the food to a safe internal temperature.

What rinsing off raw meat will do — and quite effectively, at that — is spread any bacteria present all over your prep area. It can travel as far as a three-foot radius around your sink (which, if you wash dishes by hand, has pretty grim implications for any plates or utensils sitting in an adjoining rack). Cold water can't sanitize anything, but it's super-great at cross-contamination as it creates tiny droplets that act as aerial bacteria taxis. It makes you wonder why anyone still washes meat before cooking it.