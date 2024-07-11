The Ultimate Guide To Buying Fresh Tuna

Next time you have a hankering for tuna, skip the canned stuff. Buying fresh tuna can seem pretty daunting, particularly if you're not used to purchasing seafood. However, there are loads of reasons to love it. Fresh tuna is an excellent entry point for fresh seafood, thanks to its meaty taste, versatility, and the relative ease of its preparation and cooking. You can tuck fresh tuna into a sandwich, make delicious soy grilled tuna steaks, eat it as sashimi, or lay it daintily over potatoes or pasta — it's delicious every time. Fresh tuna is also surprisingly affordable while still feeling like a real treat, and when bought sustainably it's an ethically sound choice.

However, buying fresh tuna is far from simple. A lot of people don't know where to start with the seafood, and which cuts to opt for or how to tell if it's fresh. Additionally, many folks don't know the underbelly of the fishing industry well enough to make assured choices about sustainably-sourced food. We knew we needed to ask an expert's help, so we hit up Jimmy Ulcickas, the co-owner and co-founder of the Bluewater Grill family of seafood restaurants in the West. Ulcickas has been sourcing, preparing, and serving the best tuna for 30 years. We used his advice as a jumping-off point for deciding the key points to include in this article, and focused on information that novices need to know and seasoned pros would do well to be reminded of.