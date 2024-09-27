Don't Be Daunted When Grilling Tuna, Just Follow Our Expert Tips

Sometimes you need a refreshing respite from all of the steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken you've been cooking on the grill and a nice thick slab of fresh, juicy tuna seems like a great alternative. But cooking tuna steaks is tricky — leave the delicate fish on for a few seconds too long and instead of ending up with slices of gently crusted, juicy, red flesh, you end up with a gray, gummy, dried-out mess. Chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, says it is important to use the right cut of fish and to season it properly.

"Our favorite cut of tuna to grill is albacore and yellowfin steaks," the frequent judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" says. He recommends patting the tuna dry before brushing it with oil, and is careful not to overseason it; overseasoning tuna can be a big mistake since it has such a nice strong flavor all on its own. Instead, Shoults uses a simple seasoning of fresh ground, black pepper, garlic powder and either red pepper flakes for some heat or sesame seeds for crunch.