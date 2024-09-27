Don't Be Daunted When Grilling Tuna, Just Follow Our Expert Tips
Sometimes you need a refreshing respite from all of the steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken you've been cooking on the grill and a nice thick slab of fresh, juicy tuna seems like a great alternative. But cooking tuna steaks is tricky — leave the delicate fish on for a few seconds too long and instead of ending up with slices of gently crusted, juicy, red flesh, you end up with a gray, gummy, dried-out mess. Chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, says it is important to use the right cut of fish and to season it properly.
"Our favorite cut of tuna to grill is albacore and yellowfin steaks," the frequent judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" says. He recommends patting the tuna dry before brushing it with oil, and is careful not to overseason it; overseasoning tuna can be a big mistake since it has such a nice strong flavor all on its own. Instead, Shoults uses a simple seasoning of fresh ground, black pepper, garlic powder and either red pepper flakes for some heat or sesame seeds for crunch.
Keep the side dishes light
To make sure you have perfectly grilled tuna, watch closely and pay particular attention to its color. Tuna turns from bright red to beige quickly. When it is beige on the top, bottom, and sides, you'll know the fish is done and you should take it off the grill immediately.
It's also important to consider what you're serving with grilled tuna. "Since tuna is so meaty, it's best to choose a light side," says Robbie Shoults. He suggests a green salad like arugula with a vinaigrette. He also suggests adding some Asian-style flavor, mentioning, "Another favorite of ours is pairing green beans with soy sauce and red pepper flakes." Sautéing spinach with lemon is a great option, he notes, since the lemon will help cut through the richness of tuna. Other ideas include rosemary-roasted potatoes and grilled vegetables. As a final tip, Shoults adds, "If you want a heartier side, try wild rice with almonds."