17 Aldi Staples You Need For The Super Bowl

When it comes to quintessentially American events, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest. According to Nielsen, nearly 123.7 million fans tuned in to watch the big game in 2024, and there is no reason to think this will change much this year. With the Super Bowl comes a lot of celebrating, which translates to food and libations.

Though there are plenty of weird recipes you could whip up for Super Bowl, you might want to save yourself some time and money by checking out some of the staples Aldi has to offer. From meats and appetizers to desserts and alcohol, Aldi has something for the whole family to enjoy on game day. The following is a round up of some of the deals and Fan Favorites we have tested and that have gotten rave reviews from Aldi's cult-like following of super fans that you won't want to miss out on while prepping for Super Bowl LIX.