17 Aldi Staples You Need For The Super Bowl
When it comes to quintessentially American events, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest. According to Nielsen, nearly 123.7 million fans tuned in to watch the big game in 2024, and there is no reason to think this will change much this year. With the Super Bowl comes a lot of celebrating, which translates to food and libations.
Though there are plenty of weird recipes you could whip up for Super Bowl, you might want to save yourself some time and money by checking out some of the staples Aldi has to offer. From meats and appetizers to desserts and alcohol, Aldi has something for the whole family to enjoy on game day. The following is a round up of some of the deals and Fan Favorites we have tested and that have gotten rave reviews from Aldi's cult-like following of super fans that you won't want to miss out on while prepping for Super Bowl LIX.
1. Black Angus USDA Choice Skirt Steak
When it comes to beef, Aldi has it going on. Having recently ranked its selection of steaks, I can attest that you won't do much better for the price. Many of the best cuts are USDA Choice meat, which is the second highest quality behind Prime (which typically only makes it to the finest restaurants in the country). Choice meat is generally juicier and has more marbling than other grades, which equals better flavor and texture.
The Black Angus USDA Choice Skirt Steak is a winner for a Super Bowl menu because it is affordable, quick and easy to cook, loaded with savory flavor, and can feed a crowd. This meat is ideal for marinating and turning into tacos, fajitas, or carne asada. Some keys to cooking this cut well include not over-marinating it, cooking it to no more than a medium-rare doneness, and cutting it against the grain to ensure the meat doesn't get tough when served.
2. Atlantic Salmon Fillets
The seafood and fresh fish selection from Aldi is a good idea, as the retailer has a solid reputation not only for its affordability and quality, but, more specifically, for its commitment to sustainability. Aldi holds a number of certifications, and has partnerships or memberships with a number of organizations, dedicated to the responsible sourcing and harvesting of its seafood, which is good news for consumers concerned with the environment and overfishing.
Though the Atlantic Salmon Fillets at Aldi are farm-raised, they are BAP certified, which means they have been grown safely, conscientiously, and ethically. Farmed salmon is typically fattier than wild, which can influence how you decide to cook it. For the purposes of Super Bowl, this salmon would be fantastic liberally seasoned with Old Bay, Cajun, or Creole seasonings and cooked on the grill or baked. Serve it accompanied with a tangy remoulade sauce or bright-flavored pesto.
3. Fremont Fish Market Toss n' Serve Shrimp Assorted Varieties
If you love shellfish and are looking to upgrade your standard shrimp cocktail appetizer for Super Bowl this year, Aldi has an option that is not only quick and easy, it is delectable. Fremont Fish Market's Toss n' Serve Shrimp in Chipotle Sea Salt, Citrus Herb, or Salted Butter & Garlic varieties are a knockout.
These fully cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp come in a package along with a couple of discs of frozen compound butter. Toss the whole package into a sauté pan and in minutes the shrimp are tender, juicy, and coated in a luxurious, flavorful sauce so you don't have to rely on that boring cocktail sauce. Serve these as-is or pop them over pasta for a simple entrée, depending on how fancy you plan to go with your Super Bowl menu. The Chipotle Sea Salt option is quite spicy and would even work as a superb filling for fish tacos, alongside some chunky guacamole and pico de gallo.
4. Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler
No Super Bowl party is complete without a sweet treat, but if you are worried about having enough options to accommodate everyone's tastes, Aldi has this conundrum solved. Winner of the "Sweet Treats Anyone?" category in the 2024 Aldi Fan Favorites survey, the popular Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler is not only tasty, it is a steal for what you get.
Each cheesecake sampler comes with eight servings, with two slices per flavor. The flavors include a classic New York Style Cheesecake, Triple Chocolate, Turtle, and Strawberry Swirl. This cheesecake can be frozen with remarkable results, so if you see it in stock, you may want to grab a few of them, as they tend to fly out of the store quickly.
If you are feeding a crowd and want to give people even more options, consider cutting each slice in half so people can sample multiple flavors and feel satiated. This is the ultimate mix-and-match dessert that is sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
5. Park Street Deli Hummus Assorted Varieties
When it comes to dipping, few options are as popular right now as hummus. Versions of this creamy Middle Eastern staple abound, but the one from the Park Street Deli brand at Aldi is an award winner. It took home the "Feel Good Pick" award as a result of the 2024 Fan Favorites survey. That said, don't let the "Feel Good" moniker scare you off. These dips are loaded with flavor and are sure to be popular with even the pickiest of guests during the big game.
They come in multiple varieties for the ultimate sampler platter, including Classic, Roasted Garlic, Red Pepper, Spicy, Olive Tapenade, and Pine Nut. The flavored options come topped with the respective jazzed up ingredients pooled in the center of the dip, making it convenient to either eat the hummus as-is or stir the ingredients in for added flavor. Try these with veggies, crackers, or spread them on toast points for a delightful spin on crostini.
6. Specially Selected Cabernet Sauvignon
If you are planning any drinking games during your Super Bowl party, you will need some libations. As a wine snob, I always stock up on a quality red wine, and this one is shockingly great for the price. A decent red wine can come at a hefty price tag, but not the Specially Selected Cabernet Sauvignon, which recently snagged the "Wine Time" Fan Favorite nod as a result of the 2024 Aldi consumer survey.
This sexy bottle retails for about $15, though prices vary by location. It hails from Isolated Cellars winery located in Napa, California, which happens to be the brains behind many of the popular wines that are also sold at Trader Joe's. This is a full-bodied, tannic wine with an alcohol content of 13.9% ABV. Its intense flavor notes include black currants, earthy forest floor, and bittersweet dark chocolate, which make it ideal for pairing with a wide cross-section of foods during any gathering.
7. 1,000-Day Aged Gouda
Charcuterie boards are all the rage at social gatherings right now, and no version would be complete without a healthy sampling of quality cheese in the mix. One such award-winning cheese that is perfect for your charcuterie board is the 1,000-Day Aged Gouda from Aldi. This funky and fabulous fromage is a game changer, though it may not actually alter the results of the Super Bowl.
Toasty and rife with caramel-forward notes, this hard, aged cheese is a revelation of epic, cheesy proportions. For those unaccustomed to an aged gouda, as it ripens, it loses moisture and its amino acids transform into a crystalline texture that crunches and cracks in your mouth like tiny pieces of brittle. It is ideal paired with savory, salty nuts or luscious, sweet fruit. Alternatively, try wrapping it along with a chunk of melon in a delicate slice of prosciutto for a fancy appetizer to pair with some bubbly before the game starts.
8. Priano Italian Sausage Ravioli
Another award-winning Aldi fan favorite is the selection of ravioli from the Priano brand. This brand won the Product of the Year Award in the pasta category, and for good reason. Though all of the varieties of ravioli from the Priano brand are great, one in particular is a knockout — the Italian Sausage flavor. These delicate, round, ribbed-edged ravioli are loaded with bold sausage flavor, punctuated with notes of fennel and fresh herbs, and accompanied by a variety of cheeses.
While you could serve these as-is, simply boiled and tossed with a sauce, you might want to transform them into something really special for your Super Bowl festivities. Toasted ravioli are a fabulous grab-n-go appetizer to serve, and these are great contenders for this purpose. Simply bread them after cooking and toss them into the air fryer to crisp them up. Serve them with a dipping sauce, like marinara, ranch, or a pesto rosso.
9. Belletti Prosecco
Speaking of busting out a bottle of bubbly to kick off the big game, Aldi has one that you simply must pick up for your Super Bowl shindig. The Belletti Prosecco is not only affordable, at on average under $10 a bottle, it is among the best wines you can buy at Aldi. Though well-priced, this wine is certainly not cheap in terms of high standards. It has garnered numerous awards, including the Beverage Tasting Institute's gold medal score and a USA Wine Ratings silver nod.
This wine heralds from the Veneto region of north-eastern Italy, which is well-known for its crisp, citrusy, acidic white wines. This prosecco is no exception. At a modest alcohol content of 11% ABV, it is abundantly drinkable, with a decidedly bright effervescence that is quite satisfying. Though dry, this wine has notes of stone fruits and melon, and a floral finish. It pairs equally well with a charcuterie platter as it would with chicken wings.
10. Wernesgrüner Pilsner
The drink menu for any party worth its salt should include some beer. Since Aldi is a German company, it should be no surprise that it carries some great beer. If you enjoy a truly authentic German beer, check out Aldi's Wernesgrüner Pilsner. This beer, which has been given an impressive 92-point gold rating by The Beverage Tasting Institute, has a long legacy as the literal golden child of the Wernesgrüner Brauerei GmbH brewery.
The brewery, which is located in Steinberg, Germany, has been making beer since 1436, and continues to adhere to the German Beer Purity Law of 1516, which establishes strict parameters for the quality of production, including banning the use of stabilizers, enzymes, emulsifiers, preservatives, artificial flavors, or colorants. This beer is known for its hoppy, earthy, tangy notes redolent of yeasty bread, citrus fruits, and dried grass. It pairs well with all of the heavy hitters on a Super Bowl menu, including charcuterie, barbecue, seafood, and spicy food.
11. Fremont Fish Market Lobster or Crab Cakes
If you are searching for something bougie to serve for your Super Bowl party, you will want to snag a few packages of Fremont Fish Market Lobster or Crab Cakes. Though these cakes are a bit larger than you might normally serve for an appetizer, they are absolutely worth it.
Both have a crisp, well-balanced crust, with the lobster cakes being a tad crunchier and browner. The center of these is a hint less flaky than what you might expect from a restaurant-style crab or lobster cake, but they are quite flavorful. The lobster cakes, in particular, have a hint of spiciness that is divine and not overwhelming. I recommend serving these with a tangy remoulade or barbecue sauce.
If you are wanting to serve something a little more bite-sized, Fremont Fish Market also makes Lobster Bites that have the same ingredients in a smaller delivery format. These are great too, though the ratio of breadcrumbs-to-lobster filling is a little less well-balanced.
12. Kirkwood Frozen Chicken Wings Assorted Varieties
Chicken wings are a must at a Super Bowl party. While you can certainly make your own, they can be time-consuming and labor-intensive to make from-scratch, especially if you plan to entertain a larger crowd. For this reason, the Kirkwood Frozen Chicken Wings, which come in Honey BBQ and Buffalo flavors, are a great buy.
Not only are they inexpensive, but they are flavorful, when done correctly. The key is to use the air fryer to reheat them, and leave them in longer than you might anticipate. These wings tend to take a while to get crispy, but once they do, they caramelize on the exterior, which helps to firm them up. Though the Buffalo are a bit more flavorful than the Honey BBQ, they can both be doctored up with additional sauce. While they may not be as tasty as homemade, they are a worthwhile addition for those wanting to focus their primary attention on other dishes on the menu.
13. Park Street Deli Egg Rolls Pork or Chicken
For some international flair, you may want to pick up a package of Park Street Deli Pork or Chicken Egg Rolls to add to your Super Bowl appetizer spread. These egg rolls enjoy a bit of a bit of a cult-like following, with one Redditor noting "I honestly like these egg rolls better than the ones at any of the Asian restaurants we eat at."
Again, the secret to their success is using the air fryer, which helps to crisp them up perfectly. If you are searching for a sauce to dip these in, you might want to check out the Japanese barbecue sauce we are putting on everything. Mr. Yoshida's Original Japanese Barbecue Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Marinade & Cooking Sauce is an umami powerhouse of flavor that will really help to enhance these egg rolls and make them the preferred appetizer on your Super Bowl buffet menu.
14. Mamma Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take & Bake 16 Pizzas
Sure, you could order a pizza from your favorite delivery chain this Super Bowl Sunday, but this can be an expensive proposal for a larger crowd. The solution is to stock up on some of Mamma Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take & Bake pizzas from Aldi. These inexpensive 16" pizzas enjoy a cult-like following, because they are not only affordable, they are delicious. In fact, they are so popular, they garnered the coveted "Door Dash Delights" nod in the 2024 Aldi Fan Favorites survey.
These pizzas come in a number of varieties, including Supreme, Pepperoni, Five Cheese, and a Thin Crust Mega Meat option. For best results, you may want to finish this pizza under the broiler to crisp up the crust, or cook it on the grill. You can also give it a semi-homemade taste by adding your own toppings, like fresh herbs, fruit, extra cheese, or a drizzle of fruity extra virgin olive oil as a garnish.
15. Clancy's Chips
Another popular Aldi find that deserves a spot on your table this Super Bowl Sunday are the chips from the Clancy's brand. Though the Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips just garnered the "Door Dash Delights" nod in the 2024 Aldi Fan Favorite survey, don't let that stop you from investigating some of the other varieties offered under this brand name. These chips are knock-offs of some of your favorite crispy delights, including popular flavors like corn chips, cheese puffs, potato chips, and a nacho cheese-flavored variety similar to Doritos.
For something a little different, the Hint of Lime Tortilla Chips make a great base for a homemade batch of nachos. There are a lot of ways to seriously upgrade nachos this Super Bowl. Try making them on a baking sheet in the oven for ease of service and make sure to spread your toppings evenly across the chips. And, don't forget to think outside of the box with ingredients. Change up your cheeses with something pungent, like gorgonzola, and add on something pickled for a zesty kick.
16. Appetitos Buffalo Style Chicken Dip and Spinach Artichoke Dip
If you want to keep the party going this Super Bowl, you might want to check out the Buffalo Style Chicken and Spinach Artichoke Dips from the Appetitos brand at Aldi. These easy and affordable dips are ready in just minutes in the microwave and are sure to satisfy your guests. The Buffalo Style Chicken one is spicy, but not incendiary, which is good for a wide cross-section of different heat tolerances. The Spinach Artichoke Dip is creamy and rich, with small chunks of spinach and artichokes in the mix.
Pro-tip: if you happen to have any leftovers of these dips, they make a great filling for portobello mushrooms or can be a superb alternative to tomato-based sauces over a bed of pasta. They can also be combined with eggs for a quick and easy breakfast frittata to serve for breakfast while nursing a hangover after a night of celebrating the victory (or loss) of your favorite football team.
17. Season's Choice Garlic Parmesan Broccoli Bites or Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
If you happen to have vegetarians in attendance at your Super Bowl festivities, you are going to want to pay attention to this one. The Garlic Parmesan Broccoli and Buffalo Cauliflower Bites from the Season's Choice brand at Aldi are a fantastic appetizer option for something flavorful, yet meatless. These breaded vegetables are easy to whip up and far less greasy than their restaurant-style, deep-fried cousins.
For best results, toss these in an air fryer. They will come out crisper and will have a lighter, less greasy texture. That said, you may have to cook them in batches and keep them warm before serving to accommodate a larger crowd. Additionally, the sauce packet in the container is somewhat meager, so you may want to invest in your own dipping sauces for these. Might I recommend a spicy arrabbiata for the broccoli ones and a store-bought buffalo one for the cauliflower, like Burman's Hot Sauce.