Aldi's Cheesecake Sampler Is So Popular That Fans Gave It An Award

Indecisive people of the world, today is your day: Discount grocery chain Aldi has just the thing for you. Taking home the prize in the "Sweet Treats Anyone?" category in this year's Aldi fan-favorites survey is the Bake Shop cheesecake sampler, which has eight slices of cheesecake in four different flavors — all in one box. Is your head spinning yet?

This variety-pack adventure will only cost you $5.45, giving you (and a friend) the chance to try the Strawberry Swirl, Triple Chocolate, New York Style Cheesecake, and Turtle flavors. You can also buy single slices of some of these flavors on their own at Aldi's, but if you want more than that, the sampler is your best option to get the cake you crave.

Chantel Hailer, Aldi Director of Buying for Trends, explained in a recent press release some of the motivations behind the annual survey, which this year featured 12 categories spanning the store. "We constantly monitor consumer patterns and feedback to not only help us stay on trend, but also predict what items customers will love," Hailer said.