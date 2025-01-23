The Japanese Barbecue Sauce Brand We're Putting On Everything

There are classic American barbecue sauce recipes and then there is Japanese barbecue sauce. While "barbecue" is the common thread, the two couldn't be more different. Japanese barbecue sauce, also known as "tare" or "yakiniku," is a sweet and savory condiment that was popularized in the U.S. by the Bachan brand. This sauce is known for its intense umami elements, which can boost the flavor of any dish, from grilled meat to vegetables.

While Bachan may be the brand that kicked off the Japanese barbecue sauce trend in America, a lesser-known contender has fans clamoring to get their hands on a bottle of this liquid gold: Mr. Yoshida's Original Japanese Barbecue Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Marinade & Cooking Sauce. This sauce all but disappeared off of store shelves after the brand was acquired by the Heinz Company in 2000. In 2024, it was reacquired by its namesake, Yoshida Foods International, bringing the beloved sauce back to the shelves of retailers nationwide.

Redditors took to the internet after hearing the news, with one fan humorously stating, "This stuff is so good that I can't have it in my house anymore. I bought a bottle once and found myself doing shot after shot until I was passed out on the floor. Like every single day. When they say "on the sauce," this is what they mean." Not one to shy away from bold-flavored condiments, I decided to buy a bottle and test it out. Read on to see what all the hype is about.