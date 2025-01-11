We Tasted And Ranked 6 Aldi Steaks

When it comes to entertaining, few meats are as elegant as a perfectly cooked steak. That said, serving steak to a crowd can come with a hefty price tag if you aren't prudent with where you buy it. While affordability matters, quality is still important. That's where Aldi comes in. When it comes to its steak selection, Aldi has a leg up on some of its biggest competitors.

The reason the beef at Aldi is so much cheaper lies in the unique business model of this retailer. Not only does it limit its supply and source meat locally, it sells a lot of it, often marking prices down to help move product, which translates to savings for your pocket book. This is all good news for consumers, but as a professional chef, the bottom line for me always comes down to flavor.

In an effort to help demystify some of the confusing labels and determine which steak from Aldi was the best value in terms of price and taste, I stocked up on as many cuts as I could find. I cooked, ate, and savored my way through all of them — which was no small digestive feat — to determine which steak reigned supreme. Read to the end to find out how I selected the worst and best steaks from Aldi.