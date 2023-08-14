What You Need To Know About Aldi's Fresh Fish Selection

Aldi keeps prices reasonable for customers by focusing on affordable private-label brands and charging for carts, among many other cost-cutting strategies. However, the chain doesn't let affordability get in the way of quality products, which is why it offers fresh meat and poultry, as well as fresh fish. In fact, the popular grocery store carries a diverse selection of fresh fish to meet the taste preferences of its dedicated customers.

While selections can vary from location to location, the Aldi website features quite a few tasty fish options. Shoppers can enjoy salmon encrusted with a Mediterranean herb blend or a special Monterrey spice rub to replicate haute cuisine right in the comfort of their kitchens. The chain also offers tilapia filets, with or without garlic herb seasoning. If you're a fan of steelhead trout, Aldi also has you covered.

The chain is even happy to explain where their many fresh catches come from to ensure consumers can make responsible choices when shopping for fish. But what's most important to know is that Aldi never freezes its fresh fish selection and places a huge emphasis on sustainability.