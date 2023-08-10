15 Tips For Seriously Upgrading Your Nachos

Nowadays, you can find a sheet-pan dinner recipe for pretty much any flavor you're craving. But before all of these existed, there were nachos. The original sheet-pan meal can be found on virtually every bar and diner menu across the country, but while they're now a popular Tex-Mex dish, they're a distinctly Mexican creation. Invented in 1940, nachos were born when Ignacio Anaya, nicknamed Nacho, threw together a quick snack of chips, cheese, and jalapeños to sate the hunger of some guests visiting the restaurant he worked at in Piedras Negras, Mexico. The dish was an instant smash and quickly took hold in other restaurants before Texas-based businessman Frank Liberto created ballpark nachos in 1976, making them even more popular and readily available.

Nachos are typically eaten as a side or an appetizer, but with some careful doubling-up of ingredients and a few additions, they can become a hearty lunch or dinner. And the beauty of nachos is that while they have a few classic elements and ingredients, they can also serve as a vehicle for creativity and new flavors. So, if you've ever had the urge to mix up your nachos, we've got the tips you need to make this dish even more special.