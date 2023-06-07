Aldi's Take-And-Bake Pizza Is The Cult Favorite That Rivals DiGiorno

It's true that frozen pizzas are typically lauded for being a convenient and affordable alternative to pizzeria pies, but some brands also have a lot to offer when it comes to flavor. While DiGiorno is usually considered to be one of the best frozen pizzas around, Aldi shoppers swear by Mama Cozzi's. In fact, Kitchn states that a representative for Aldi once claimed that these take-and-bake pizzas are so enticing that some locations sell out of them on Friday nights (the perfect occasion for dinner and a movie at home).

According to the Aldi website, this brand of pizza was deemed a Fan Favorite in 2022, a designation provided to Aldi products that receive the most votes from shoppers. These frozen pizzas are available in several varieties, including pepperoni, five cheese, and thin crust mega meat. In addition to the quality of Mama Cozzi's, consumers also get a substantial amount of pizza for a reasonable price. While the website directs shoppers to check out the exact price in-store, Kitchn claims they range from $4 to $6.99 for a 16-inch pie. And with quality this impressive, it's no surprise that this beloved Aldi pizza continues to wow shoppers year after year.