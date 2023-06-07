Aldi's Take-And-Bake Pizza Is The Cult Favorite That Rivals DiGiorno
It's true that frozen pizzas are typically lauded for being a convenient and affordable alternative to pizzeria pies, but some brands also have a lot to offer when it comes to flavor. While DiGiorno is usually considered to be one of the best frozen pizzas around, Aldi shoppers swear by Mama Cozzi's. In fact, Kitchn states that a representative for Aldi once claimed that these take-and-bake pizzas are so enticing that some locations sell out of them on Friday nights (the perfect occasion for dinner and a movie at home).
According to the Aldi website, this brand of pizza was deemed a Fan Favorite in 2022, a designation provided to Aldi products that receive the most votes from shoppers. These frozen pizzas are available in several varieties, including pepperoni, five cheese, and thin crust mega meat. In addition to the quality of Mama Cozzi's, consumers also get a substantial amount of pizza for a reasonable price. While the website directs shoppers to check out the exact price in-store, Kitchn claims they range from $4 to $6.99 for a 16-inch pie. And with quality this impressive, it's no surprise that this beloved Aldi pizza continues to wow shoppers year after year.
Mama Cozzi's is a bona fide Hall of Fame selection
As explained by Kiplinger, private store brands make up 90% of Aldi's inventory. Store brands consist of items exclusively manufactured to be sold at a specific retailer, as opposed to name-brand goods, which are intended to be sold at a wide variety of retailers. Private store brands save customers money since they're cheaper to produce than name-brand products. They also showcase products that can give brand-name items a run for their money, which is definitely true when it comes to Mama Cozzi's pizzas.
Per a press release, Mama Cozzi's take-and-bake pizzas have achieved Hall of Fame status according to devoted Aldi shoppers. The product received the honor in 2022 after it was named in the Fan Favorites survey four years in a row. More than 100,000 shoppers took part in the survey, and it's pretty hard to argue with numbers like that. Despite this glowing assessment, some Aldi customers offer a more nuanced opinion of the chain's famous frozen pizza.
What do Aldi shoppers have to say about Mama Cozzi's?
According to a Reddit thread discussing Mama Cozzi's thin-crust pizza, the original poster proclaimed the pie as "serviceable," and stated that they would buy it again thanks to the $2 price tag. This sentiment is mirrored by many of the commenters. Overall, people seem to be pleased with the pizza brand. However, many admit to making adjustments to the pies to enhance the flavor. As stated by one commenter, the addition of "sliced basil and red pepper flakes," elevates the frozen pizza to another level. Another recommends adding "extra cheese," as well as additional seasonings. Another person gets truly fancy by drizzling olive oil over the pie while also including black olives, pepper, and salt.
As for crust enhancement, one commenter shares their special technique, which involves heating a cast iron skillet in the oven, then cooking the pizza in the skillet while it's still in the oven. This method helps perk up the thin crust, which some people claimed to find a bit bland and flavorless. The bottom line for Mama Cozzi's is that you really can't beat it for the price. And in the wise words of one Reddit commenter, "Sometimes a really cheap frozen pizza really hits the spot."