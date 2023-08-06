Aldi's Wernesgrüner Pilsner Is A Truly Authentic German Beer

It's even made in accordance with the German Beer Purity Law of 1516. Called the Reinheitsgebot, it's the oldest food safety law still followed today. With exceptions for regionally historic styles like the Berliner Weisse and witbier from Thuringia — which includes orange peel and coriander seed — the Reinheitsgebot stated that the only ingredients allowed in beer are malt, hops, yeast, and water, though wheat and yeast were allowed over time. In the Middle Ages, brewers would add all kinds of things to beer, including unsafe ingredients. Today, it means no added stabilizers, enzymes, emulsifiers, preservatives, artificial flavors, or colorants, and beers that don't meet the criteria cannot be legally sold in Germany as bier.

Although there is some argument in the brewing industry over the restrictive nature of the law, it's well-regarded. According to Marc-Oliver Huhnholz of the Brauer-Bund, the German Brewery Association, of the 89% of Germans who are aware of the law, 79% deem it "worthy of protection" and "precious."

Experimental brewers like Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head and John Maier of Rogue Ales have no love for the law, calling it "art censorship" and "like brewing with handcuffs," respectively. Huhnholz, however, notes that "Around 98% of so-called craft beers are brewed according to the purity law anyway." And when it comes to traditional beers like the Wernesgrüner Pilsner, people expect a certain traditional profile.