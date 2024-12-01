The Award-Winning Aldi Cheese Perfect For Your Next Charcuterie Board

Aldi's 1,000-Day Aged Gouda fits in perfectly as the hard cheese on your charcuterie board. You can use it on a board to keep the cost down but quality high or accompany it with more expensive cheeses with the savings you obtained from the gouda. As long as you follow these tips and tricks for your next charcuterie board, you should be good to go.

Aged gouda, with its sweeter flavor, pairs well with chocolate. For fruit, its caramel taste goes well with slices of apples and pears. Smoked meat like ham or turkey is a recommended savory pairing, as well.

Try to keep in mind these 14 common mistakes to avoid when making a charcuterie board. A key tip is to make sure not to serve your aged gouda straight out of the refrigerator. In the fridge, the fat in the cheese hardens which weakens the flavor and aroma. Leave the cheese out for at least an hour at room temperature. As it softens, all the notes will be released. The complex flavor is the reason this aged gouda is an Aldi fan-favorite. With these tips, you're sure to impress everyone with your charcuterie board the next time you have guests over.