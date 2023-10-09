12 Fancy Foods And Drinks You Should Always Buy At Aldi

Aldi is quickly establishing itself as one of America's favorite grocery store brands. The company currently has over 2,000 stores in the United States and gained 1 million customers in 2022 alone. Many of these individuals were attracted by Aldi's famously low prices.

Those who are not in the know might assume that Aldi maintains such low prices by stocking lower-quality products. This is not the case. Instead, Aldi makes numerous strategic decisions that allow the brand to offer high-quality food and drinks at lower prices than its competitors. For example, the vast majority of products stocked by Aldi are private labels. Stocking private labels above name brands allows Aldi to keep marketing and distribution costs low while not impacting product quality. The savings made by this approach are reflected in the product's lower price.

Many consumers shop at Aldi in order to save money, but this doesn't mean customers are not in the market for fancy foods. As a result, Aldi stocks many luxurious, private-label products. While these products remain cheap, they are also of impressive quality and regularly outscore expensive products from well-established, luxury brands when entered into competitions. Here are some of Aldi's fancy products that prove you can have both value for money and luxury.