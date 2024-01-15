The Top 14 Must-Have Snacks At Aldi, Ranked
Aldi is a treasure trove of budget-friendly delights that has captured the hearts (and taste buds) of savvy shoppers worldwide. Nestled in the heart of affordability and quality, the grocery chain has become the go-to destination for those who crave a perfect blend of value and taste. But let's be real: There are people who shop at Aldi, and then there are the invested devotees who worship the ground Aldi is built upon. These shoppers know the ins and outs of the store and its many products –- the staples, the limited-edition items, and beyond.
With this in mind, I scoured blog sites and dove down Reddit rabbit holes to find this cult following's top 14 snack items that seem to be the tried and true favorites. From Clancy's famous Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces to an array of dips and candy, I tasted an epic line-up of Aldi snacks to crown a champion and help you find your next favorite go-to item. Come with me as I take you through a tasty adventure that promises the perfect selection of Aldi treats. Let's get snacking!
14. Park Street Deli's Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt
Coming in last on my list is Park Street Deli's Spinach Parmesan Tzatziki with Greek Yogurt. So many people had good things to say about this Aldi snack option, but for me, this one is a hard no –- the only hard no on the list.
When you open the package, the only scent you'll find is spinach, and the flavor follows the smell. The only thing I tasted was spinach, and that's not exactly what I hoped to encounter. You do taste some of the Greek yogurt on the back end of the bite, but this dip is missing the cheese, and I'm missing the tzatziki vibe I know and love.
As I waited and then ate a little more, I did find some remnants of parmesan, but what I realized was that the tang from the cheese seemingly made the bitter spinach flavoring more pronounced. Sorry Aldi fans, I know you all love this one, but I'm crossing it off my list.
13. Happy Farms String Cheese
Next up is Happy Farms String Cheese, made with low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese. The cheese had a good consistency and texture, tearing in sections like we all know and love from string cheese, but the taste gave me pause. It wasn't super salty, lacking some of that traditional flavor, and at the end of the day, there was just something funky about the profile. I think it's the skim milk cutting some of that fat and flavor from the overall taste.
I didn't hate this option, but If I'm snacking, give me something epic, especially when it comes to the array of amazingly tasty treats from Aldi on this list. I think this is a great option for kids or those who want a snack that's not filled with salt or sugar. For me, I'll opt for something more flavorful. I want my cheese aged, salty, and satisfying.
12. Simply Nature Cheddar Cauliflower Crackers
Coming in 12th place is Simply Nature Cheddar Cauliflower Crackers. I'll be honest; I was surprised to see a cauliflower snack listed in everyone's favorite Aldi items. But the cult of Aldi has spoken, and this one made the cut.
Overall, these cheddar crackers aren't bad by any means. They are super thin and have a nice crunch to them. The texture was an absolute positive. Regarding taste, the first bite had that cheddar and salt flavor, but as you chew and swallow, you can definitely tell these are made from cauliflower. However, the flavor isn't off-putting. It's just clear these are not your average snack crackers.
At the end of the day, these are a great healthier snack option, for sure. I would eat these if they were in front of me, but they definitely aren't a favorite. Are they bad? Nope. Would I crave these? Nope.
11. Park Street Deli Sweet! Snack Selects
Anyone who likes convenient snacks reminiscent of a charcuterie board or a Lunchable will love Park Street Deli's Snack Selects. While there are an array of options to choose from, I chose one of the Sweet! containers. The teal option features graham cracker bites, milk chocolate chunks, dried cranberries, and cheddar cheese. These are great for on-the-go snacking.
The only thing I didn't like was the graham cracker bites; they tasted like candy and not in a good way. There was no real cracker crunch, and the flavor was intensely artificial. However, the milk chocolate chunks are delish –- super sweet and not bitter at all. The cheese had a true cheddar flavor, and while the dried cranberries tasted a little like red Twizzlers, which I'm assuming came from the raspberry flavoring, they were still great.
If you need a quick snack, I highly recommend these Snack Selects. You'll find other choices to fit every palate, and with three in a pack, you can stock up for school lunches, road trips, and more!
10. Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese
I was excited to try Emporium Selection's Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese, as the reviews online were all positive. But honestly, I didn't love this as much as I thought I would.
The cheddar itself is great, holding true to the label with a rich and nutty flavor profile. I enjoyed the firm yet soft texture with its salty and sharp tang, but the cranberry pieces detracted from the experience for me. They do add a burst of sweetness, but not enough that I'd buy this again for myself. I did try a few more bites, and while I didn't hate this by any means, I mean — it's cheese, it's not something I would run to again.
Overall, I would absolutely pick this up for a party or get-together, as it's light enough to enjoy with an array of crackers or breads. I can see a lot of people indulging in this treat. My final assessment: good not great. I'd take a regular cheddar over this one any day.
9. Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs
Everyone on their blogs and on the forums was raving about Simply Nature's White Cheddar Puffs. These airy crisps are a pretty good alternative to Pirate's Booty. However, the flavor is a lot less bold, and to me, it was almost nonexistent. There isn't a coating of savory flavoring, and that can go either way when it comes to personal preference. What I will say is that sans bold taste, they are light and not weighed down with a lot of salt, so I can respect that. They feel a lot healthier than most of the snacks on the market and on this list.
When it comes to the subtle flavoring and airy texture of the White Cheddar Puffs, I could definitely eat a lot in one sitting. I think they do have their place in Aldi and on this list, but unfortunately, I'm going brand name for this snacktime option.
8. Simply Nature Multigrain Tortilla Chips
Aldi has a great chip selection, so I was surprised to see that Simply Nature's Multigrain Tortilla Chips was the fan favorite. However, after one bite, I could see why.
The ingredients scream healthy, as these chips are organic, gluten-free, and contain whole grains, flax, and sea salt to name a few. When it comes to taste, they also hold their own. The chips have a good crunch and a nice, lightly salty flavoring. There isn't anything special about these chips, but I would absolutely buy them again, especially in place of those other brands that have some no-so-great ingredients and additives.
My conclusion: Simply Nature has created a solid tortilla chip option that's relatively healthy and tasty, too. Buy these and enjoy them plain or pair them with your favorite dips and salsas. The possibilities are endless because these chips are so simple. Give them a try!
7. Park Street Deli Roasted Garlic Hummus
There are a lot of hummus options out there on grocery store shelves, but Aldi fans swear by Park Street Deli. For this taste test, I chose the Roasted Garlic Hummus.
The short story: This was a solid hummus experience; I have no negative notes or critiques. The long story — the hummus was creamy, flavorful, and not too garlicky. I enjoyed the real pieces of garlic in the middle, too! I tried this one with pita, Simply Nature's Multigrain Tortilla Chips, and some carrots to explore the gambit of flavor options. Each one held the flavor well. I had a hard time stopping myself from finishing this container in one day. It's just so tasty and easy to eat.
If you need a new go-to hummus, I'd suggest this one. Don't be afraid to try some of Park Street Deli's other flavors, too, like the Classic option or Red Pepper.
6. Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip
It's important to know that I had a hard time ranking the remainder of these Aldi snacks. All of them were amazing, starting with the beloved Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip. I didn't know what to think with a store-bought dip that features fire-roasted corn, mayo, sour cream, cheese, and so much more, but Aldi fans pushed me to try this one out. Man, were they right. Color me impressed!
Okay, Aldi followers, you're right. This dip really does taste like elote. It's cool on the front end with hints of mayo, cheese, and sour cream all harmoniously balanced, then you get the fire from the chili spices on the back end that makes you want to take another bite. I enjoyed this dip with the tortilla chips again, and nothing in this tasting disappointed me. Folks, get your butts to Aldi and try this fan-favorite snack!
5. Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces
Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces were a top contender in the forums. Seriously, it was hard to find a favorites list or Reddit thread without this snack option. Featuring a hard pretzel outside and soft peanut butter inside, I couldn't wrap my head around the hype. But after just one piece, I immediately understood why people like these.
The pretzel pieces have a great crunch and the peanut butter is just right –- a little sweet and not too much filling. These flavors and textures mix perfectly with the salt on the outer coating. You get a sweet and savory blend, along with a solid textural experience.
Honestly, I have no notes for Clancy's or Aldi on this one. This wasn't a snack option I would have reached for, but now, just try and take them away from me. These are perfect for lunches, parties, girl dinners, and more.
4. Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Coming in at No. 5 is Choceur's Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. Oh boy, are these delicious! I saw them on a lot of Aldi top lists, but I didn't know what the fuss was about. I'm telling you right now, if you haven't tried them yet, you are missing out on a joy that cannot and will not be contained.
A lot of people overlook the candy section at Aldi, but the brand's chocolate is cheap, delicious, and better than most of the expensive names out there. For this snack, the dark chocolate coating isn't bitter at all, but it clearly isn't sweet. Its mellow yet rich flavor is a great juxtaposition to the sweet caramel inside that's chewy and sugary. Let's not forget the large salt crystals on the outside that add just enough savory to cut the sweet flavors. These are a truly balanced treat and something I will definitely buy again. However, buyer beware: If you eat one, I promise you will try to eat them all. I know I did.
3. Speciality Selected Vanilla Cream Brioche
THIS BREAD. How did I ever live without this bread? I didn't know what to expect from Speciality Selected Vanilla Cream Brioche, but I will tell you what, it changed my life.
The brioche loaf is soft and fluffy, and the inside of the bread is moist but not overdone with sugar and filling. The outer coating leans sweet, but the bread itself still has a touch of savory in the profile making it a balanced combination. The vanilla cream swirled inside looks and has the texture of a custard. It's the perfect addition to this already amazing loaf. It's not overpowering and not too subtle; this is some Goldilocks bread.
While I would have never thought to grab this on an Aldi run, I will now keep the Vanilla Cream Brioche in my house forever. Everyone is getting a loaf the next time I come over for a party or get-together, too. The world needs to know that this bread is something special. Don't take my word for it — give it a try!
2. Choceur Peanut Butter Cups
I've taste-tested and ranked Choceur's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups in the past, so I knew they were a winner, but when put up against a line-up of other food types, I was interested to see where they would fall. Needless to say, they didn't disappoint.
These sweet treats really shine. They put Reese's to shame, and that is a hill I will die on. The milk chocolate coating is rich and sweet, and the peanut butter inside is smooth and creamy, almost having a caramel taste to it. It was hard to put this bag down, and it was gone within 24 hours of being in my home. I would be ashamed, but I know if you buy a bag, the same will happen to you.
Choceur peanut butter cups take the runner-up spot on this ultimate Aldi snack list, and rightly so. Enjoy some for dessert, bake up some creative treats, or just down a bag after a long day at work. I won't judge — I promise.
1. Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies
Everyone talks about Benton's copycat Girl Scout cookies and how they are the best of the best. I wasn't a believer going into this taste test, but holy bananas, call me a believer now. I went for the Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies that are said to mirror the Tagalongs, and boy, are they delicious. The cookie base is crunchy, and the outer chocolate coating is milk chocolatey and sweet. But that sweetness is cut by the peanut butter filling, which blends all the flavors together seamlessly. These are really balanced, and I could eat the entire container in one sitting. Honestly, I almost did because they are that good and super light compared to a lot of other cookies with the same ingredients.
I get it, Aldi fans, and I'm big enough to admit you are all right in loving these cookies. I see the hype, and this option truly lives up to it. I can't wait to go back and try the other flavors this week!