Aldi's Latest Fan Favorites Survey Shows That TikTok Is Driving Purchases

Long-time Aldi customers have praised the grocery chain for its affordable prices, its "twice as nice" customer service, and, of course, its many different products. So beloved is Aldi's stock that the company has seen fit to announce yearly "fan favorites" to showcase customers' most-loved items. And social media plays a big role in determining the best of the best.

As a July 25 press release details, this year's "Fan Favorites" survey includes a brand-new category: "TikTok Made Me Buy It." Created as part of the growing attention Aldi is getting online, this category is dedicated to products that have been heavily featured by TikTok users. The winner in this category is Friendly Farms cottage cheese, thanks to the cheese's FoodTok popularity.

Aldi even noted that there's a direct correlation between how often a product is featured on the social media site and how much of it is sold in-store.