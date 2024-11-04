The Bougie Steak You Need To Snag On Your Next Aldi Trip

When it comes to buying beef steaks, there are plenty of different cuts to consider. What you buy depends on your budget, occasion, or taste preference — but the cut that is the favorite for most Americans is the ribeye. This cut is juicy and tender as it contains plenty of marbling, which is a fancy word for the steak's fat content — and fat means flavor. This makes ribeye perfect for grilling and its popularity makes it readily available to buy in supermarkets. If you're unsure where to buy a luxurious, good quality ribeye to impress your next dinner party guests, Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Ribeye Steak definitely makes the 'cut'.

Aldi is known for offering high quality, low cost products and providing plenty of fancy food and drink options, like this beef ribeye. It's no surprise that this steak was voted as a 2024 Aldi Fan Favorite, since it is graded as USDA Choice, which is the second-highest grading that beef can receive in the U.S. When choosing cuts of steak, beef grade is important to consider. According to the USDA, steaks that are Choice graded will be flavorful and tender, and are best suited for dry-heat cooking.