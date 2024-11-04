The Bougie Steak You Need To Snag On Your Next Aldi Trip
When it comes to buying beef steaks, there are plenty of different cuts to consider. What you buy depends on your budget, occasion, or taste preference — but the cut that is the favorite for most Americans is the ribeye. This cut is juicy and tender as it contains plenty of marbling, which is a fancy word for the steak's fat content — and fat means flavor. This makes ribeye perfect for grilling and its popularity makes it readily available to buy in supermarkets. If you're unsure where to buy a luxurious, good quality ribeye to impress your next dinner party guests, Aldi's Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Ribeye Steak definitely makes the 'cut'.
Aldi is known for offering high quality, low cost products and providing plenty of fancy food and drink options, like this beef ribeye. It's no surprise that this steak was voted as a 2024 Aldi Fan Favorite, since it is graded as USDA Choice, which is the second-highest grading that beef can receive in the U.S. When choosing cuts of steak, beef grade is important to consider. According to the USDA, steaks that are Choice graded will be flavorful and tender, and are best suited for dry-heat cooking.
How to cook your Aldi Black Angus Bonless Ribeye steak
Black Angus cattle are known for producing nicely marbled and high quality meat that is usually rated Prime or Choice. The marbling will melt when you cook your steak and impart plenty of flavor. Aldi's website suggests marinating your steak before popping in on the grill. To cook a ribeye in a cast iron pan like a pro you'll want to sear your steak in a super hot pan to get a crust. Then, be sure to butter baste your steak with some fresh herbs to seal in extra flavor. (You can even make a bougie pan sauce with the butter and juices.)
Or, to take away the guess work when it comes to doneness, you can use the reverse sear method. This involves baking the steak in the oven to reach a certain internal temperature, then finishing with a sear at high heat to get the crust.
Whether you're cooking this Aldi Black Angus ribeye for yourself or guests, its high quality and reasonable price of $12.99 per pound will make you feel like you're eating a steak from a restaurant for a fraction of the price. So be sure to grab a few of these ribeyes on your next trip to Aldi.