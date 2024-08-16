Why Aldi's Steak Selection Has A Leg Up On Walmart

Quality is a big deal at Aldi, per the chain's food philosophy page on its website. The store steers clear of any items containing genetically modified ingredients and insists that suppliers undergo a food safety audit before their goods can be sold at the chain. As for the meat selection, much of what Aldi offers is fresh as opposed to frozen, including its steaks and other types of beef.

Aldi is also quite forgiving when it comes to returns and refunds, thanks to its return policy. In the event you find that a steak is not to your liking, you can return it for a refund, as well as receive another item of equal value. While Aldi's 'Twice and Nice' return policy is a nightmare for employees, it's definitely beneficial to shoppers who end up with a lackluster cut of beef.

As for Walmart's return policy, items can be returned or replaced, but not both. Additionally, some shoppers have experienced issues with online returns related to the store's Angus ribeyes, with one stating on the store's website, "Tried doing an online return but can't because message I kept getting was 'we are having technical issues.'" Based on this, it appears Aldi wins the day when it comes to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.