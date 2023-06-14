Aldi's Cold Foam May Be The Starbucks Clone You Needed

Before 2018, it was fairly common to order your Starbucks drinks with whipped cream on top. But ever since the coffee chain introduced it to locations nationwide, cold foam has also become an increasingly popular option. Though many customers are convinced that Starbucks' cold foam is simply under-whipped whipped cream with better marketing, the truth is there's actually a difference between the two. And that means if you were to attempt to recreate a Starbucks drink at home with a can of whipped cream, it wouldn't quite taste the same. That's where Aldi's product comes in.

Whipped cream, as many people may already know, is heavy cream that's been whipped until stiff peaks form, but cold foam is typically made with nonfat milk instead. Because there's a different fat-to-protein ratio, when whipped, the consistency is more like foam than cream. Starbucks' version however is somewhat creamier than traditional cold foam, as it does contain some heavy cream, according to a former Starbucks barista on TikTok. Aldi's canned version also seems to be made in a similar way, as customers have quickly been noticing.