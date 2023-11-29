Before You Venture To Aldi, Check Out The Site's Fan Favorites

If you're a fan of Aldi, you've probably heard of the chain's weekly selection of limited time finds. From seasonal drinks to funky home decor, there's always something new to find every Wednesday. This steady rotation of products has a lot of fans, and it's just one of the many perks of shopping at Aldi.

The Aldi Finds section is a pretty well known concept by now, but have you heard of the Aldi Fan Favorites? Before your next shopping trip, you might want to check this out.

The Fan Favorites from Aldi are always available to see on the chain's website. This selection of goods is exactly what it sounds like — a collection of some of Aldi's most popular goods as voted on by fans. The choices are based on a survey select Aldi shoppers take each year, and you don't just have to go online to see what they are. Fan Favorites are also marked in-store by a blue heart-shaped logo that is displayed on the product packaging. Now, if you're curious, here's what those loyal shoppers dubbed as some of Aldi's best products this year.