Before You Venture To Aldi, Check Out The Site's Fan Favorites
If you're a fan of Aldi, you've probably heard of the chain's weekly selection of limited time finds. From seasonal drinks to funky home decor, there's always something new to find every Wednesday. This steady rotation of products has a lot of fans, and it's just one of the many perks of shopping at Aldi.
The Aldi Finds section is a pretty well known concept by now, but have you heard of the Aldi Fan Favorites? Before your next shopping trip, you might want to check this out.
The Fan Favorites from Aldi are always available to see on the chain's website. This selection of goods is exactly what it sounds like — a collection of some of Aldi's most popular goods as voted on by fans. The choices are based on a survey select Aldi shoppers take each year, and you don't just have to go online to see what they are. Fan Favorites are also marked in-store by a blue heart-shaped logo that is displayed on the product packaging. Now, if you're curious, here's what those loyal shoppers dubbed as some of Aldi's best products this year.
Some of Aldi's 2023 Fan Favorites
Aldi's Fan Favorites for 2023 featured 13 products from nearly every department in the store. First, fans seemed to enjoy the chain's Clancy's Kettle Chips as an affordable alternative to other name-brand chips. The Happy Farms String Cheese was another popular snack item, as was the Specially Selected Super Premium Ice Cream.
It was certainly a big year for dairy products as another fan favorite item was the chain's Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese, which might be in large part thanks to TikTok. The Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt was another popular buy, as was the Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella. Finally, some dinner options on the Fan Favorites lists included Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizzas, plus a Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rose to pair.
To see the rest of the selection, shoppers can seek out the blue heart-shaped logo at Aldi stores or head to the Fan Favorites page on the chain's website. Keep in mind that every Aldi location carries different products, so don't bank on finding these same items everywhere. Check with your local Aldi to make sure you can buy and try what you want.
What else the Fan Favorites survey tells us
The Fan Favorites survey began back in 2019 and has proven to be a successful way for Aldi to highlight some of its products. Beyond showcasing its most popular picks, the survey also tells Aldi, and its customers, more.
Since the Fan Favorites survey is split up into different categories, the study is a good way for Aldi to get insight into its products. 70,000 customers voted in the 2023 survey, weighing in on different categories like "Rookie of the Year" and "Protein Pick." Breaking things down by category shows Aldi exactly what products are doing well in each section of the store, and what products might not deserve to stick around. Beyond that, this survey is also an indicator of what new products Aldi might want to roll out in the future. For example, since customers really liked the dairy selection from Aldi this year, the chain might want to create some more new dairy products for customers to try next year.
Aldi thrives in part thanks to its limited stock, so this survey might have some sway as to what sticks around. If you're especially passionate about certain products, you might want to cast your vote next year. For now, keep your eyes peeled for that little blue heart.