iStock
If there’s one region in the United States that really does the Christmas season right, it has to be the South. Filled with their own traditions and a politeness and friendliness that is unmatched, the South is a magical place to spend the holiday season, even if it lacks the signature chilly temperatures of the winter season. Beyond that, no one can deny the best thing about a Southern holiday: the food.
Be dazzled by some of the most astonishing light displays in the country
The mayor’s press secretary was roasted for choosing deep-dish over New York-style pizza