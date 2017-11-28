If there’s one region in the United States that really does the Christmas season right, it has to be the South. Filled with their own traditions and a politeness and friendliness that is unmatched, the South is a magical place to spend the holiday season, even if it lacks the signature chilly temperatures of the winter season. Beyond that, no one can deny the best thing about a Southern holiday: the food.

Calories are certainly not a concern when it comes to holiday foods , and that couldn’t be truer than in the South. Flavor is simply not sacrificed for the cornbread stuffing or the decadent coconut cakes. These things aren’t complete without tons of butter and delicious fats. Heck, even the vegetables are full of bacon and ham! And the South simply wouldn’t have it any other way.So whether you’re looking to shake up your Northern Christmas dinner menu with another region’s classics or you’re looking to recreate your mama’s home cooking, we have 15 Southern-inspired recipes for your holiday dinner parties. From sausage ball appetizers to a delicious glazed ham to a classic pecan pie and everything in between, click here for 15 things Southerners eat on Christmas