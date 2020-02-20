  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buttermilk Biscuits

February 20, 2020
By
The fluffy base of any Southern breakfast

Courtesy of Dish Society

Biscuits are a versatile Southern staple that can be eaten alone, served as a side or used as the base of a dish with a Southern twist. Many restaurants and home cooks work for years perfecting their biscuit recipes. Luckily, you can follow this one from farm-to-table restaurant Dish Society in Houston, where biscuits serve as the base for their famed fried chicken and biscuits topped with gravy.

Recipe courtesy of Dish Society.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
337
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Cool biscuits in pan for 5 minutes before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter
  • 3 Cups Lily White flour, or all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting work area
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/4 Cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut cold butter into ½-inch cubes. Place in refrigerator for 5 minutes.

Generously flour work area.

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine dry ingredients and sift into a large bowl.  Add butter to flour mixture. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, break butter into pieces smaller than peas, at the same time incorporating it into the flour so that the butter is well distributed.

Add buttermilk and heavy cream to mixture. Using hands, mix dry and wet ingredients until you get a sticky dough. Don’t overwork the dough. Drop dough onto floured work area. Dust top of dough with a little flour and pat it down to about 2-inch thickness. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough in one direction into a rectangle that’s about ½ inch thick and measures roughly 8 inches x 16 inches. Working at one long end, fold the dough in thirds: fold one third of the dough over to cover two thirds of the dough. If the dough sticks to the work area, scrape it gently with a spatula and add a little more flour to the work area. Now take the opposite end and fold it all the way over the folded dough. Pat the dough so that the edges are straight and squared off. Turn the dough 90 degrees. Dust top with a little flour if necessary.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough again in the same manner as above: a long rectangle, and fold it over itself in thirds. Roll the twice folded dough to a 9-inch square, about ¾ to 1-inch thick.

Dust a straight long knife with flour. Cut dough into thirds cutting straight down the dough without sawing back and forth. Dust knife with flour again and cut dough into thirds in the opposite direction to yield 9 squares.

Place cut biscuits on parchment lined pan so that they are touching. Bake in preheated oven for about 25 – 30 minutes, rotating pan halfway, until biscuits are nicely browned.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Cholesterol51mg17%
Protein6g11%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A161µg18%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.9%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D13IU90%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium149mg15%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)124µg31%
Folic acid64µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg16%
Phosphorus211mg30%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium106mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21%
Sodium246mg10%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.4%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water43gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.3%
