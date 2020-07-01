Sunglasses for every summer activity

Every season is sunglasses season, but sunny summer months give us even more opportunities to throw on our shades.

Outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and hanging by the pool have us reaching for our sunglasses -- but the pair that's perfect for one summer activity may not be right for the next.

While some brands have taken to designing sunglasses for specific activities, like cycling and deep-sea fishing, others have aimed to strike the balance between fashion and function.

From polarized lenses to side shields, here are the best options to keep your eyes protected and stay stylish no matter what you're up to this summer.

Sunglasses for running, mountain biking, and hiking

Julbo Renegade Zebra Sunglasses: $164.96 at Backcountry (was $219.95)

We like these sunglasses because they can easily take you from one outdoor activity to the next. The wrap-around frame sits securely on your face thanks to nose and temple pads, while the photochromic lenses will adapt to your changing environments.

Sunglasses for cycling

Oakley Flax 2.0 XL Prizm Polarized Sunglasses: $176 at Backcountry (was $206)

These Oakleys are designed to eliminate road glare and increase visibility. The lightweight and durable frame wraps around the face for extra coverage, while ear socks and nose pads ensure a secure fit. The interchangeable lenses make it easy to swap out when old ones get scratched. While these sunglasses are built for cycling, many reviewers have found uses for them playing tennis, golf, and beach volleyball.

Sunglasses for boating, deep-sea fishing, and sailing

Costa Tuna Alley 580G Polarized Sunglasses: $258.95 at Backcountry

If you plan to spend a part of your summer on the open water, these sunglasses by Costa are a great option. The ventilation system and rubber-injected nylon frames will ensure that these glasses won't leave your face, even in rough conditions. The Costa 580G lenses are impact and scratch-resistant, and they allow for a wide field of vision.

Sunglasses for freshwater fishing and other water activities

Maui Jim World Cup Wrap Sunglasses: $248 at Amazon

Whether you're fly fishing, lake fishing, or enjoying another activity in freshwater, we'd suggest these brown polarized lenses that perform well in changing light conditions on the water. These lightweight specs come with rubberized nose pads to prevent the frames from slipping.

Cat-eye sunglasses

Quay Australia x Lizzo Flex 47mm Cat Eye Sunglasses: $55 at Nordstrom

Cat-eye sunglasses are on trend this summer, and this version from a Lizzo collaboration with Quay Australia gives you the look without breaking the bank. We love that these specs offer 100 percent UV protection and are fun, lightweight, and high quality.

Flat-top sunglasses

Quay Australia x Lizzo Jaded 146mm Flat Top Sunglasses: $65 at Nordstrom

Another hot trend this summer is the flat-top silhouette. We love this pair, also from the Quay Australia x Lizzo collab, because they combine a number of trendy styles: flat-top, oversized frames, and translucent lenses. Reviewers love these trendy and functional glasses. Looking for a similar look with a more masculine feel? These angular aviators from Carrera Eyewear are a great option.

Inexpensive sunglasses

BP. Be Proud Gender Inclusive 52mm Rimless Heart Sunglasses: $15 at Nordstrom

Sometimes your summer schedule calls for sunglasses that are less function and more form. These super fun heart-shaped sunglasses are marketed as gender-inclusive, and they're a great option for social distance hangouts with friends or loved ones.

Travel sunglasses

Ray-Ban Standard 55mm Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses: $65-$169 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This new twist on the classic Wayfarers is a great option for those who prefer to travel light. These foldable Ray-Bans fit into a small carrying case that can easily be stashed in a pants pocket or small purse.

Aviator sunglasses

Ray-Ban Original 62mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses: $174 at Nordstrom (was $204)

The aviator is one of those classic sunglass silhouettes that will never go out of style. We love this version from Ray-Ban because the polarized lenses reduce glare, making it easier to see into the water at the beach or pool.

Oversized sunglasses

Gucci 54mm Square Sunglasses: $390 at Nordstrom

These ultra-trendy sunglasses from Gucci make use of a number of trends this season. We love the angular look of the oversize frames. Reviewers say they get a lot of compliments on these glamorous yet comfy shades.

Round sunglasses

Ray-Ban Icons 53mm Retro Sunglasses: $154 at Nordstrom

These sleek, round sunglasses from Ray-Ban are the perfect blend between a classic look and a trendy silhouette. We love these lightweight sunglasses, but some reviewers find them too delicate.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.