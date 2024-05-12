This Fast Food Soft Serve Fact Will Have You Thinking Twice Before Ordering

Along with burgers, fries, and other goodies, most fast-food establishments have lots to offer in terms of dessert. Many restaurants even feature sweet treats of the chilly persuasion on their menus, aka soft serve ice cream. While ice cream is a great end to a tasty meal, your desire for sweet, cold treats is bound to take a dive when you realize the risks that soft serve equipment can pose without the proper care.

Fast-food devices that dish out soft serve can be a source of illness-causing bacteria when not maintained correctly. Along with the decidedly unpleasant effects of food poisoning, a bout of foodborne illness can also have devastating consequences. As reported by ABC News, a Tacoma-based restaurant was at the center of a listeria outbreak that led to the deaths of three people. An inspection performed by the Washington State Department of Health found that improper cleaning of the ice cream machines was instrumental in the outbreak.