The Underrated Veggie That Works Wonders As An Edible Cup

Endive is in the chicory family, along with various forms of radicchio and dandelion. Much like other veggies in its family, it has a slightly bitter flavor. The important distinction, however, between its common relatives like radicchio and escarole here is its shape. Instead of a round lettuce-like head like radicchio, certain varieties of endive look more like a tiny canoe, and once broken down, have a small cavity that can be filled with a variety of ingredients.

When going for this appetizer or snack cup situation, you'll want to source specifically Belgian endive or red endive, as they are more structurally suited than their cousins (escarole and frisée, which are more tender and curly, and wouldn't be able to hold your ingredients).

Preparing your endives to use as cups is simple, although what you need to know about cooking with endives in general holds true: Make sure to select the freshest produce possible. Check to be sure that the leaves are firm (not wilted or brown), which will ensure that they are at their most crunchy and tasty, and also able to hold the ingredients with which you choose to fill them.