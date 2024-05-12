If You're Not Roasting Grapes, You're Missing Out On Serious Flavor

Grapes are usually eaten fresh off the vine and are seldom prepared in elaborate ways. Sometimes, people freeze them, and there was once a TikTok trend where people would coat them in sugar. However, grapes aren't typically cooked. Despite this, roasting grapes is a delicious alternative to consuming them cold.

The concept of roasting grapes might seem unusual at first, but it yields results similar to when you bake apples or berries in a pie or make bananas foster. When grapes are roasted, their natural sugars caramelize, intensifying their sweetness and giving them a wine-like flavor that is richer and has more depth.

To achieve this, start by coating your grapes in oil and seasoning them to your liking. There's no need to slice them up; simply arrange them in a roasting pan and bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes or until the skin starts to blister. This process transforms the grapes into a uniquely sweet ingredient that complements a variety of dishes.