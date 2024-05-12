For The Absolute Best Kale Chips, Watch Your Oven Temperature

Kale is arguably the poster child for currently trendy superfoods. This isn't to say it isn't healthy — kale can walk the walk regarding nutrition. This dark, leafy cousin of cabbage, is loaded with vitamins C and K, antioxidants, and a lot of bulk and fiber. But kale isn't universally embraced like lettuce or other salad greens are; its fibrous stem and burly leaves can be difficult to tenderize, and, in turn, digest. Sure, there are ways to make kale a little more toothsome — you can massage the leaves or throw them in a blender, for instance — but these methods often fail to tone down its vegetal aftertaste and overall toughness.

That's why so many home cooks have turned to the kale chip. Kale chips are crispy, nutritious, and absent the guilt often associated with gorging on a bag of potato chips. They're also easy to make — scatter a thin layer of leaves on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, and give them a bake. But even the simplest of recipes leave plenty of room for nuance. One of the most important factors to consider when making kale chips at home is the temperature of your oven. By baking your kale chips low-and-slow, you'll develop a crisp, brittle texture without torching the leaves.