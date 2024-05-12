The 'BMW' Method For Perfect Table-Setting Etiquette

Food is the star of all dinner parties, so meal planning is usually foremost in the minds of hosts. In addition to selecting perfect yet underrated finger foods for your next dinner party, you should also consider presentation. For instance, proper table setting is important for aesthetic reasons, but it can also spare your guests some confusion when they sit down to eat. In this case, the BMW method is crucial for an organized and visually appealing table. BMW refers to bread-meal-water, which describes the order in which items are laid out in front of each guest (from left to right).

With this method, the bread plate sits to the left of the dinner plate, while the drinking glass is situated on the right. BMW table settings ensure that guests know which plates and glasses are theirs, as they can look to the center dinner plate for guidance. The bread-meal-water approach also creates uniformity from one place setting to the next, which is key when you want to create a picture-perfect atmosphere for guests attending your dinner party.