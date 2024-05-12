Anne Burrell Shares Her Top Tips For Making The Ultimate Meatball Sub

While there's nothing wrong with simple sandwiches like ham and cheese or BLTs, when you want something hearty and packed full of flavor, nothing beats a classic meatball sub. And, while this hearty meal seems pretty easy to put together, there are a few things to know in order to create one that's top-notch.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell, host of "Worst Cooks in America" on Food Network, spoke with the Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights on how to make that happen. Her cooking background and culinary studies have focused on Italian cuisine, and her latest iteration in this area of expertise is her new spot, Anne Burrell's Italian Eats at section 102 in Citi Field, which she notes "is a collection of fun, yummy things that I would love to eat at a Ballpark."

Now, as for meatball subs, Burrell explains that each of the ingredients plays a key role in getting it perfect. "First of all, you need to start off with perfect meatballs," she emphasized — although this is just the tip of the iceberg. The bread, cheese, and sauce all make a difference to your meal's flavor and texture, too. And Burrell also explained the best way to put the whole thing together.