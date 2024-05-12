Chef Reveals Big Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking On A Cast Iron Griddle

For newcomers, the term "seasoning" in the context of cast iron may feel confusing and ambiguous. For the sake of clarity, let's be clear: When we refer to the act of seasoning cast iron, we aren't talking about sprinkling the metal with dried herbs and spices. In this case, seasoning refers to the process of oiling and heating cast iron so that it's protected from rust. Cast iron cookware should be cleaned and seasoned after every use.

The first step to seasoning is to give the cast iron griddle a light scrub with some warm and soapy water, followed by a thorough drying with a towel. Once the cast iron is dry, put it on the stove for a couple minutes on medium heat to evaporate any moisture. Turn the stove off when the cast iron is warm. Next, rub the entire pan with cooking oil using a paper towel. Avocado oil is a good choice. You don't want to leave a pool of oil sitting inside; you want a thin layer rubbed everywhere, including the sides, bottom, and any handles.

Proceed to heat the pan in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for half an hour. Take it out of the oven, rub it down with more oil, and bake it again for the same amount of time. If your cast iron is new, then you'll want to repeat this process a few times.