Tapas team opens third restaurant, a breakfast and lunch spot, on Bethlehem's Main Street

Fans of omelets, chicken and waffles and other brunch staples, take a crack at Bethlehem’s newest breakfast and lunch spot, The Flying Egg.

The boutique diner, which opened Thursday at 451 Main St. next to Hotel Bethehem, is the latest restaurant from the team behind Tapas on Main Spanish restaurant and Cachette Bistro & Creperie, both less than a block away from The Flying Egg, and Mesa Modern Mexican on South Third Street in downtown Easton.

It offers “fresh American cuisine” — from organic eggs benedicts to all-natural Angus beef burgers — in a “clean and minimalist” setting, co-owner Juan Carlos Paredes said.

“It’s an upscale look with amazing prices, a cozy atmosphere and high-quality food,” he explained.

Paredes’ wife, Cara Paredes, oversaw the 70-seat Flying Egg’s design and is heading the restaurant’s operations.

Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant serves breakfast all day and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.

Breakfast highlights include toasts such as avocado, apple and honey ricotta and smoked salmon; “eggy dishes” such as steak and eggs, “The Jersey” pork roll sandwich and a three meat skillet (bacon, sausage and chorizo over cheddar biscuits topped with two poached eggs and chipotle hollaindaise); and sweet selections such as pancakes, challah French toast and buttermilk waffles with caramelized apples and cider syrup.

There also is fresh-squeezed orange juice, a seasonal fruit plate and Luna’s Oatmeal, named after the Paredes’ daughter and featuring almonds, honey and seasonal berries.

Lunch highlights include salads such as crackling calamari, chicken quinoa chop and “We Got the Beet” (red beets, beefsteak tomatoes, burrata and more); hand-held items such as an ahi tuna burger, Asiago fried chicken sandwich and “Main Street Stack” (all-natural Angus beef stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, lettuce and tomato); and “sweet endings” such as classic apple pie and Palomino’s Key Lime jar.

Gluten-free buns are available and vegetarian options range from mac-n-cheese and sweet potato fries to a grilled cheese trio and handmade veggie burger. No food selections are more than $13.

“We are so excited to bring a funky, upscale boutique diner to one of the best cities in the Lehigh Valley…” Cara said. “We strive to bring great service, a fun atmosphere and delicious food together.”

The culinary team, led by co-owner and executive chef Rafael Palomino, utilizes primarily local ingredients, including yogurt from Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery in Forks Township, grass-fed meats from Breakaway Farms in Lancaster County and organic eggs — about 800 to 1,000 a week — from a handful of Lehigh Valley farms.

Coffee hails from Allentown’s Baristi Coffee Roasters.

“We’ve built a real sense of community here and love supporting our neighbors — from the pillows that we got from Domaci to our cake that is made with chocolate from the Chocolate Lab across the street,” Juan Carlos said. “We want to create an exciting restaurant destination, where people have lots of dining choices, so we encourage all of our guests to also try Bethlehem Star Café, Hotel Bethlehem and so on.”

Over the past several months, the Paredeses and Palomino overhauled the former Artfully Elegant spot to showcase a look that is “cozy and welcoming,” Juan Carlos said.

A white motif is prevalent throughout — from the chairs and booths to the painted exposed brick walls to the pendant lighting resembling egg shells.

The team is looking to become even more of a dominant force in the Lehigh Valley dining scene with three more planned restaurants: modern Mexican taqueria Urbano, set to open in about three weeks in the former Little Italy on Main space at 526 Main St. in Bethlehem; and second locations of The Flying Egg and Tapas, to be named Tapas on NoHa, set to open in the spring in adjacent spaces at 159 Northampton St. in Easton (former Oudie Thai Chef spot).

And Palomino hints that still might not be the end of their tasty empire.

“Well, we’ve got American here, Spanish at Tapas, French at Cachette and Mexican at Mesa and Urbano,” he said. “I think we have to open a sushi place next.”

The Flying Egg, which will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting in late January, is available for cocktail parties and other private events after regular business hours. Info: 610-691-5100.

