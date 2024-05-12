We Asked A Pro How To Master The Art Of The Ranch Water Cocktail

Among the many cocktails you have to order this summer, a ranch water might be your go-to if you enjoy tequila. With its simple recipe of tequila blanco, lime juice, and sparkling mineral water, ranch water is a cocktail that's a breeze to assemble, and it has its roots in Texas. To make a top-notch version of this southern-style cocktail at home, who better to learn from than a successful bar and event space owner in Austin?

Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of Austin's The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor, shared some essential tips with Daily Meal about crafting top-notch ranch water cocktails. "Use a high-quality tequila with a sweeter, silkier body/flavor profile," he suggests. "This will help balance out the acidity of the lime juice and the carbonic acid of the sparkling water."

When preparing this refreshing drink over ice, Lavenue advises adding tequila and lime juice first, then slowly topping the mixture with sparkling water before giving it a gentle stir. For individual ranch water cocktails in glass bottles, start with approximately 10 ounces of sparkling water. Since most standard-sized bottles come with 12 ounces, either take a few sips or pour some out before adding the other two ingredients. Lavenue suggests adding the tequila and lime juice slowly and steadily to prevent the mixture from fizzing up past the neck of the bottle. Cover the opening with your thumb, turn your bottle upside down to mix, and voila! You've just made a delicious ranch water cocktail.