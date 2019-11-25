Restaurant Holiday Gift Card Guide 2019

Following are restaurant chains offering special deals on gift card sales this year. Be sure to check the restaurant’s website or your local restaurant for full details.

Abuelo’s – Purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 bonus card. Bonus card redeemable January – March 2020. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar – Get a $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. Offer valid through January 5, 2020. Bonus card expires March 1, 2020.

Aspen Creek Grill – With every $50 in Gift Card purchases you’ll receive $10 in Lift Passes for your next visits. With every $100 in Gift Card purchases you’ll receive $25 in Lift Passes for your next vist. Lift Passes expire March 31, 2020.

Azteca Mexican Restaurants – Receive a $20 bonus gift card for each $100 in gift cards you purchase. Online only.

Bahama Breeze – Buy a $50 gift card, get $20 in bonus cards. Bonus card valid on dine-in, January 1 – March 31, 2020 (except on February 14th); One bonus card valid February 1 – March 31, 2019 (except February 14th). Offer expires January 2, 2020.

Baja Fresh – Get a $10 Bonus Gift Card for every $40 in gift cards purchased at BajaFresh.com. Offer available online only through November 28, 2019 while supplies last.

Bakers Square Restaurant & Bakery – Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 coupon card. Coupon card redeemable January 1, 2020 through February 7, 2020. Offer available in-restaurant and online only. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Beck’s Prime – Buy a $50 Becks Prime gift card and receive a $10 gift card. Offer available now through December 31, 2019, in-store only.

bellagreen – Now through Dec. 31, the American bistro will introduce an exciting in-store gift card promotion that surprises and delights guests. With every $50 gift card purchase, the purchaser will receive a surprise “gift” – an envelope containing either a $10, $15 or $25 bellagreen comp card for use in January. To add to the spirit of giving, some of the envelopes will even have a randomly placed $100 Amex gift card. bellagreen will also offer an online gift card incentive in addition to the in-store promotion. For every $50 a guest spends on bellagreen e-gift cards, they will receive a $10 bellagreen e-gift card.

Bennigan’s – For more holiday merriment, guests can give the gift of Legendary experiences. Those who purchase $50 in Bennigan’s gift cards will receive $10 in Bennigan’s Bucks. Then, guests can use the $10 on their next visit to the iconic restaurant brand.

Benihana – Purchase $50 in gift cards and receive a $10 promotional card. Promotional cards valid January 2, 2020 through March 31, 2020. Offer available through December 31, 2019.

Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant – Receive a $5 Dine In Bonus for every $25 gift card purchased instore and online. Bonus card is redeemable January 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020. Offer ends December 31, 2019.

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse – Give $50 in eGift Cards, get a $10 bonus card. Buy $100, get $25. Plus receive a 20% off VIP card. Bonus card valid January 1 through February 13, 2020.

Blimpie – Get a $10 bonus eCard with every purchase of $40 in Blimpie gift cards. Online only. Not valid in-store.

Bonefish Grill – Receive a $10 promo card for every $50 you purchase in gift cards. Promo card valid for redemption January 1-February 9, 2020. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar – Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 Bounce Back Coupon, redeemable from January 6 – March 1, 2020.

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille – $5 free in Brann’s Bucks with every $20 gift card purchase.

Brick House Tavern + Tap – Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 reward card. Offer expires December 24, 2019. Reward cards are valid January 1 to May 31, 2020 (excluding Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day).

Bruegger’s Bagels – Now through December 31st, treat yourself to a $5 bonus gift card with a $25 gift card purchase (in-store or online).

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 reward card to use from January 1 through May 31, 2020 (excluding Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day). Offer valid through December 24, 2019.

Buca di Beppo – Buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 Reward Card. January Reward Card valid January 1, 2020 – February 29, 2020. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy $25 in gift cards, get a $5 eBonus. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Buffalo Wings & Rings – For every $25 in gift cards purchased, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card to use on a future purchase. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Burger 21 – $10 free bonus cards with every $20 gift card purchase. Offer expires December 30, 2019. Offer valid for in-store gift card purchases only.

California Pizza Kitchen – Purchase $100 in gift cards, receive a $20promotional card. Promotional cards valid January 6, 2020 through February 23, 2020. Offer expires December 31, 2019.

Canyon Creek – Get a 15% bonuse for online gift card purchases of $75 or more until December 1, 2019. 15% bonus is available on plastic gift card or e-gift card purchases. Offer not available for in-restaurant gift card purchases.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Buy $50 in gift cards by December 31, 2019 and receive a $10 bonus card. Bonus card valid January 1, 2020 through February 9, 2020.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill – Buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card. Buy $100 in gift cards, get $30 in bonus cards.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – Free $10 e-bonus when you buy $50 in gift cards.

Chompie’s – Buy $50 of gift cards and receive a $10 gift card for free. Offer expires December 31, 2019. Free gift card valid after January 1, 2020.

Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon – Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 reward card. Reward cards valid January 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

Cold Stone Creamery – Get a free $10 egift when you purchase $40 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards. Now through December 21, 2019. Online only.

Copeland’s of New Orleans – Free $25 gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards.

Corner Bakery Cafe – Customers will receive a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a large Cinnamon Crème Cake or $25 Gift Card.

Country Cookin – Buy $50 worth of gift cards, get $10 Bonus Bucks. Offer valid through December 24, 2019.

Cowboy Chicken – Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card free.

Culver’s – When you buy $30 in Gift Cards, you’ll get a free Regular Value Basket. Offer expires December 29, 2019.

Daily Grill – Get $25 back for every $100 you spend on gift cards now through December 31, 2019. Available in-store and online.

Davanni’s – For every $25 in gift cards purchased, receive a $5 gift card. Offer expires December 31, 2019.