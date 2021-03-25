Quick Fix: Cashew and vegetable pilaf

This is an Indian-flavored vegetarian dinner and it’s a one-pot meal. A pilaf is typically a rice dish that is cooked for about 20 minutes in stock with spices, vegetables and meat. For this quick dinner, I’ve shortened the time and work using microwaveable brown rice.

Toasted cashews add extra crunch and flavor. The recipe calls for green beans and carrots, but you can use any vegetables you have on hand or even frozen ones. Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and timing.

HELPFUL HINTS:

– Natural or raw walnuts or pecans can be used instead of cashews.

COUNTDOWN:

– Toast cashews

– Microwave rice

– Microwave green beans and carrot

– Make the pilaf.

SHOPPING LIST:

To buy: 1 small package raw or natural cashews, 1 package green beans, 1 bunch carrots, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle cayenne, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 package raisins, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 carton vegetable broth.

Staples: olive oil, onion, salt

CASHEW AND VEGETABLE PILAF

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 cup raw or natural cashews

2 cups green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 package microwave brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups cooked

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Pinch cayenne

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup raisins

1 cup vegetable broth

Salt

Toast cashews in a toaster oven or under the broiler for 1 minute or until golden. Watch to see they do not burn. Add green beans and carrots to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Microwave brown rice according to package instructions and measure 1 1/2-cups. Save any remaining rice for another meal. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 3 minutes. Add the garlic, turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon, raisins, green beans, carrots and chicken. Stir to combine ingredients. Add the rice and vegetable broth. Cook to absorb the liquid, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the cashews. Add salt to taste. Mix well.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 594 calories (37 percent from fat), 24.7 g fat (4.6 g saturated, 13.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 14.2 g protein, 86.9 g carbohydrates, 10.0 fiber,163 mg sodium.