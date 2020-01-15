Local Morgan Hill Resident Opens New Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Leading California-Based Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Open in the Condit Shopping Center

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Morgan Hill. Located in the Condit Shopping Center on the corner of Condit Rd. and East Dunne Ave., this new Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” accessible to even more guests in Santa Clara County. The new location is serving up the brand’s full menu of mouth-watering pizzas served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily, bone-in wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of both wine and beer.

The new location in Morgan Hill is owned and operated by Robby Basati, a Morgan Hill local, Mountain Mike’s Pizza multi-unit franchisee in both Northern and Southern California and appointed area developer for the brand in the Inland Empire. In addition to opening this new location in Morgan Hill, Basati also owns additional locations in Hollister, Prunedale, Salinas (on Constitution Blvd.), Seaside, and plans to open new locations in both Temecula and Perris by the end of the year.

“At Mountain Mike’s Pizza, we’re known for our fun, family-friendly atmosphere and delicious pizza, and I’m proud to make it even more convenient for guests to enjoy our famous crispy, curly pepperonis where I live in Morgan Hill,” said Robby Basati, franchisee of the newest Morgan Hill Mountain Mike’s Pizza location. “Whether you’re stopping by to watch the big game with a group of friends, ordering carry-out for a family dinner or placing a delivery order for a solo night in, our freshly made pizza and top-notch customer service never disappoints. We look forward to delivering great pizza experiences and being an active part of the local community for many years to come.”

The new 2,600-sq. ft. restaurant offers the welcoming atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for and features the brand’s most updated restaurant design, an outdoor patio, as well as a selection of both beer and wine. With big screen TVs throughout the dining room, this new location is the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and parties alike. There’s pizza for everyone’s taste buds, including fan-favorite signature combinations, like The McKinley and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s signature crispy, zesty Pepperoni Pizza, as well as the freedom to “create your own” pizzas. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 17020 Condit Rd, Suite 120, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 and can be reached by telephone at (669) 888-3131. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For additional information on Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 200 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers. With a menu of signature pizzas like Everest and The McKinley, boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

chelsea@powerhousecomm.com