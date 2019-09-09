Firenza Pizza Raleigh Partners with Waitbusters to Offer Delivery Without High Commissions or Having to Hire Drivers

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Firenza Pizza Raleigh has begun using its online ordering platform, including the ground-breaking Delivery As A Service (DaaS) feature. This partnership further pens Firenza as the first live DaaS customer for the technology company.

Waitbusters’ objective with its “specialized” online ordering and delivery platform is to allow restaurants to profit from the incremental revenue delivery brings while eliminating the headaches and costs associated with hiring and managing drivers. Waitbusters understand the tremendous marketing power that third-party party delivery apps bring to the table. Consequently, Waitbusters is not trying to replace third-party delivery apps but work in conjunction with them.

With Waitbusters’ Digital Diner, restaurants can utilize those third-party delivery apps for as long as they need as an acquisition tool to secure new customers. Leveraging Waitbusters’ marketing tools like SMS marketing and social media sharing, the restaurants can then transition those customers to their own in-house platform saving material commission costs.

“This is a perfect use case showing the value proposition that we bring to the hospitality industry. This is a new paradigm in the marketplace that shows how restaurants can profit from the tremendous revenue upside of delivery without any of the high costs or headaches of hiring their own drivers” explained Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau.

In addition to providing an online ordering platform, Digital Diner’s features include:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

About Firenza Pizza

Firenza Pizza was created by two pizza aficionados in 2015 who wanted to be able to make high quality, artisanal pizza that could be baked in three minutes. Firenza has grown and is franchised across the country.

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

